The Smithland Road bridge over Interstate 81 is scheduled to close Monday as crews undergo about a yearlong process to replace it.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, crews will demolish the 62-year-old bridge before building the replacement.
During construction, Va. 720 — also known as Smithland Road or Old Furnace Road — will be closed between Old Furnace Road and Buffalo Drive.
On the east side of Interstate 81, traffic will be detoured along Smithland Road turning right on Linda Lane, right onto Country Club Road, right onto Vine Street and then right onto Old Furnace Road as part of the detour.
On the west side of Interstate 81, traffic will be detoured along Smithland Road turning right onto Old Furnace Road, left onto Vine Street, left onto Country Club Road, left onto Linda Lane and then left onto Smithland Road to the end of the detour.
Drivers on Interstate 81, both northbound and southbound, should be alert for overnight left lane closures as needed between mile markers 248 and 250. The lane closures will allow VDOT crews to establish a work zone in the median, according to VDOT.
Current plans to widen Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg don’t go as far north as the Va. 720 bridge, but VDOT spokesperson Ken Slack said the new bridge would be able to accommodate future widening.
Slack said the new bridge will be approximately the same length as the current bridge, and will be supported by a single pier, like at the Stone Spring Road bridge, instead of three.
During certain phases of the project, Interstate 81 will be closed temporarily overnight while crews demolish the existing bridge and place steel beams for the new structure.
Buffalo Drive will be closed for shorter periods of time during some phases of construction, according to VDOT. Buffalo Drive will be closed to through traffic at the Trinity Church Road intersection.
According to VDOT, the new Va. 720 bridge will have two through lanes and 5-foot shoulders. It will be about 3 feet higher than the existing bridge, to meet modern interstate standards, Slack said.
The intersection of Va. 720 and Buffalo Drive will be improved to connect with the increased elevation of the bridge.
The current bridge has reached the end of its service life, according to VDOT. Data shows that in 2011, Va. 720 had an average traffic count of 4,100 vehicles per day. By 2039, traffic volume is estimated to be 6,610 vehicles per day.
The total estimated cost of the project is $8.5 million. A $4.9 million contract was awarded to Triton Construction Inc. of St. Albans, W.Va.
