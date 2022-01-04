In a move eerily similar to that of last year, the students of Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools were not able to return to the classroom after the holiday break because of snow.
Last year in early February, high school students for RCPS were set to return to the classroom after almost a year of virtual learning. The day of their scheduled return a snowstorm delayed their return by a few days.
Fast-forward, students and teachers got an extra day of break because of another snowstorm that swept across the state Sunday night into Monday, the first of the winter season.
In a normal year, teachers would prepare for the return to learning by working on getting students back into their routine, said RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. They normally keep in mind that students returning may not have had the best time at home and that they may be distracted from learning.
While all of that remains true this year, school divisions also have to prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases as students likely went out into the community during their holiday break. The new omicron variant is proving to be more contagious.
In Virginia on Sunday, 19,500 new cases were reported, far and away the highest number since the pandemic began, Scheikl said.
With Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin set to take office on Jan. 15, it is likely that the mask mandate for schools will be lifted, and it will be up to the school divisions to decide whether to require them.
All of these factors must be taken into account when preparing for the return of students. On one hand, it is the goal of the school division to see learning interrupted as little as possible, Scheikl said, but even more important of a goal is to keep students and employees safe.
“It’s a difficult conversation,” Scheikl said. “We’re managing a really difficult medical situation.”
RCPS will continue to use the ViSSTA program to surveillance test students, as well as the “test to stay” program, which allows students with a possible exposure to test and mask rather than quarantine for five days.
RCPS will continue to prepare for various situations as they arise, Scheikl said.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards sent a letter to parents about what to expect with the return to school amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases. He reminded them that masks are worn indoors all of the time, employees are either vaccinated or test weekly, and the division is using the ViSSTA program as well.
HCPS is considering adding a “test to stay” protocol, which would allow school-associated close contacts who are not fully vaccinated to continue in-person learning during their quarantine period as long as they show no symptoms and test negative.
“We will send out a survey to receive feedback from you on this program before potentially adopting it,” Richards said in the letter.
The biggest challenge remains crowding at the high school.
“As we struggle to persevere in this seemingly endless pandemic, there is some light on the horizon,” Richards said. “With safe and effective vaccines available and free, we are in a very different place than a year ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.