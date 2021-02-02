A snow day used to be a celebrated event. It’s a chance for teachers to sleep in and students to get an extra day to study for that big test, or maybe finish the assignment they didn’t quite get to.
But Monday’s snow day was a little different. Rockingham County high school students have not seen the inside of a classroom for almost 11 months.
On March 13, Gov. Ralph Northam shut down school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to their peers or teachers.
While schools have opened up at varying rates beginning with the 2020-21 school year, many area students have not returned, having to learn virtually for 11 months.
When school began for Rockingham County Public Schools in September, only the school division’s youngest were present in the classroom. Prekindergartners, kindergartners and first-grade students have been attending school in-person four days a week, unless parents chose to opt them out in favor of the Home Learning Academy.
A couple of months later, school was opened up to remaining elementary school students and middle school students on a rotating A/B schedule.
The school division was set to open up to high school students on an A/B schedule as well beginning on Monday, which marked the first day of the spring semester. However, a winter storm had other plans.
On Sunday night, RCPS administration made the call to close school on Monday due to the slick roads.
Students who were set to return to the classroom on Monday will have to wait until Thursday. RCPS students are split into A and B schedules. A students go to school on Monday and Thursday, and B students go on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday is a virtual learning day for all RCPS students.
If snow cancels school today as well, those students could see the inside of a classroom on Friday.
RCPS is reopening school with the understanding that strict mitigation strategies be adhered to. Social distancing will be observed, masks will be worn at all times and advanced ventilation systems have been added to increase air flow throughout buildings and classrooms.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools was also set to open school up to more students Monday. During the first semester only 15% of students were learning in the classroom four days a week. HCPS was set to open to 30% for the second semester. However, like RCPS, snow caused a school cancellation on Monday.
