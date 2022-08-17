The opportunity to explore Shenandoah National Park after dark will become available this weekend.
Shenandoah National Park will hold its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from Friday through Sunday, according to a statement from the park.
According to Shenandoah National Park, rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal creatures and the importance of dark night skies.
Guest speakers include NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern and amateur astronomer Rich Drumm.
Other activities include special ranger-led talks, discussions, children’s activities and telescope and night sky viewings, according to the park. Programs will occur at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center, Mathews Arm Campground, Skyland Amphitheater, Byrd Visitor Center, Big Meadows and Loft Mountain Amphitheater.
Park entrance fees apply, but all programs are free, and no reservations are needed, according to the park. The park asks all participants to be weather-prepared and bring a flashlight with a red filter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.