Shenandoah National Park will host a virtual public meeting April 17 at 7 p.m. to discuss the park’s Old Rag pilot program.
Last year from March to November, the park implemented a pilot ticketing program to manage visitation for Old Rag, one of the park’s most popular hikes. The pilot was reinstated in March to give park staff additional time to evaluate the data, according to SNP.
Park officials said the pilot program was launched to address congestion and visitor safety concerns due to crowding at Old Rag that affected visitors experience and park resources.
The ticketing system limits the Old Rag portion of the park to 800 people per day.
Before the park launched the pilot, officials held a public meeting on the proposed ticketing system. A written report on that information can be found on SNP’s website.
During the April 17 meeting, park staff will share a summary of the report, and people will have an opportunity to ask questions about the data and report.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we tested a means to ensure a high-quality visitor experience and protect park resources at Old Rag,” said Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney. “We look forward to sharing the data and getting additional input, especially from those who have experienced Old Rag during the pilot.”
Additional information and a link to attend April 17’s public meeting can be found on the SNP website, www.nps.gov/shen.
