Broadway High School’s Gobbler green may take on whole new meaning under an Alabama-based company’s plans to place a solar power array on 4.62 acres adjacent to the school.
All energy generated would go to Broadway High School, said Cody Doores, a consultant with EnPower Solutions LLC.
The property does not have an assigned physical address, but it is located between 223 and 269 East Springbrook Road. It is currently zoned as a “planned unit development,” according to town documents.
Broadway Town Council will hold a public hearing for the proposal on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Broadway Town Hall.
If approved by the Town Council, Doores said he expects the project to be complete by mid- to late 2024.
In a letter to Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien, EnPower CEO Evan Bates wrote that the company wants its projects to “be welcomed by the community and viewed as an asset to the school and town.”
Bates wrote the solar farm “will provide a range of opportunities for the faculty and students.”
“Students will also benefit from having direct access to a hands-on learning opportunity provided by having their own solar power project on campus,” Bates wrote.
Doores said the proposal would provide opportunities for FFA students and be used for some classroom examples at a teacher’s discretion.
“Each department would touch this array,” he said.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said the division is “excited” for the proposal. He said developers have approached the school division previously with similar proposals, but wouldn’t guarantee savings. He said EnPower’s plan guarantees savings by using the actual grid cost, but couldn’t immediately recall how much it would save.
“This project ... checks off all the boxes,” Scheikl said. “It would be exciting to have a solar project in the school division that’s doing it the right way.”
If the project is approved by Town Council, RCPS and EnPower would enter a 25-year power-purchase agreement, Doores said. Under the agreement, Doores said EnPower would purchase the land, gift it to the school, and RCPS would lease it for a guaranteed price per year. EnPower would sell its energy at the same rate as Dominion Energy would charge, Doores said.
Doores said RCPS would have its savings guaranteed through the lease agreement and by splitting renewable energy credits acquired from the project.
The array would produce more than 1,450 megawatt hours annually, Doores said. Any excess power will be net metered, so the power will be credited to the school in off-hours.
EnPower has similar projects in Illinois and Alabama. In Delavan, Ill., a 3-acre solar array is located adjacent to the school “to meet all its energy needs,” according to EnPower. There, EnPower and the school district entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement for its solar energy service.
The project in Broadway would also reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air and water pollution, according to EnPower.
“With a solar array, our community is doing what we can to do our part,” Doores said.
The array would also be adjacent to land at the John Kline Homestead. Paul Roth, president of the homestead’s board of directors, said the board supports the project.
“We feel like it’s a good neighbor to the homestead,” he said.
Roth said EnPower proposed vegetative buffers between the homestead’s property, and made a concentrated effort to protect the viewshed. He said the homestead supports the project because it provides an alternative form of energy and supports the school and the homestead.
“We really appreciate their sensitivity to the historical homestead,” he said.
According to EnPower, the project would yield $80,000 in sales tax revenue from construction sales tax on equipment, and reduce 1,200 tons of CO2 emissions.
EnPower would be responsible for decommissioning the project, Doores said. The company would also remove all equipment and return the land back to its natural state.
The project’s total cost is just more than $3 million.
