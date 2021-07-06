Joy Loving knew the impacts of climate change were swiftly approaching. In 2012, she addressed her concerns by installing a ground-mounted small solar facility on her property in southeast Rockingham County.
After finding a local solar installer, Loving said, the facility was ready for action at her Grottoes home, and she has used solar energy for the last nine years.
“For us, it turned out to be a fairly easy process,” she said. “It’s easy to maintain, and I am fascinated by how much vegetation grows underneath it.”
Loving’s experience with solar energy has been widely shared with the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors as county staff and a solar study committee worked to formulate a plan on how to address solar use in the future.
From attending work sessions to providing written comments, Loving, who calls herself a “solar advocate,” said she applauds the board and committee members for their thoroughness in addressing solar, but the discussion is far from over.
“The county needs a climate action plan,” she said. “The need is even more urgent now.”
Solar Study Committee
The discussion about solar energy facilities has been building for several years, but was heightened when the 2020 General Assembly passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which requires Dominion Energy Virginia and Appalachian Power to be 100% carbon-free by 2050.
The county formed the committee to study solar energy more than six months ago after receiving a special-use permit from Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC.
Rockingham County held committee meetings and work sessions to develop proposed ordinance revisions, for which a public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on July 14.
The process wasn’t easy.
“It’s been a very comprehensive process,” said Rhonda Cooper, director of community development for the county.
Caden Energix is seeking to install a solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island and Mountain Valley roads south of New Market. The solar farm is proposed to be approximately 323.6 acres with nearly 95,000 solar panels — enough to power roughly 6,500 homes a year.
The request was tabled on Oct. 28 to allow the solar study committee to look at what the county currently requires for solar facilities and whether existing ordinances should be changed, Cooper said.
“And that didn’t necessarily mean they needed to come up with an ordinance,” Cooper said. “[The Board of Supervisors] never specified coming up with an ordinance per se, but to study this and make sure we are prepared before we take Caden off the table.”
Learning Curve
Cooper said the discussion took several months because of a learning curve, and a variety of material needed to be covered, including determining if there should be a maximum acreage of large solar energy facilities countywide, known as an aggregate cap.
Cooper said the aggregate cap would be the total number of acres that could be used for ground-mounted large solar energy facilities that require a special-use permit or rezoning.
“It’s not all of the solar facilities in the county, necessarily,” she said.
If the Board of Supervisors approves a special-use permit or rezoning for a ground-mounted large solar energy facility, it would count against the aggregate cap, Cooper said.
“That calculation is what’s proposed now,” said Stephen King, county administrator.
The committee recommended limiting the aggregate cap to between 1,400 and 1,900 acres — or roughly the size of Grottoes to the size of Elkton. The aggregate cap was determined by seeing how many acres are available in Rockingham County and comparing it to what is required by the Virginia Clean Economy Act.
In a January interview with the Daily News-Record, committee Chairman Brent Trumbo said Dominion Energy estimates 140,000 acres of solar facilities will be needed to meet the 2050 goal. With Rockingham County making up roughly 1.36% of available acreage in the state, Trumbo said it was determined that 1,900 acres could be an acceptable aggregate cap.
Cooper said there was no way to determine how quickly the aggregate cap would be reached if adopted as proposed. If the board sets the cap at 1,900 acres, however, there is a chance a quarter of it could be used by the end of the year.
In the last few months, Cooper said, the county has received several inquiries and a handful of proposals that have been through the preapplication process as of Wednesday.
“Most of them have been in the 25-ish acre range,” she said.
Cooper said she was not aware of any additional companies submitting applications for a solar farm other than Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC.
If all solar energy proposals were approved by the Board of Supervisors, Cooper said they would be applied to the aggregate cap, but would not meet it.
“It would be below 500 [acres] roughly,” King said.
There is a chance applications received could no longer qualify if the county also adopts a per-site acreage cap, which had not been determined as of Monday.
Cooper said the per-site acreage cap is for land under solar energy facility infrastructure, including panels, transformers and inverters.
The board will use comments given during the July 14 hearing to determine whether to adopt a per-site acreage cap, which could range from 30 to 200 acres.
Trumbo said on June 29 that most members of the solar committee wanted a per-site cap, but couldn’t agree on what it should be.
Trumbo, who pushed for the committee's formation while serving as District 1 supervisor in 2020, said a benefit of solar energy is carbon-emission reduction, but removing trees for panels or placing facilities on prime soils creates a "negative benefit."
“We are temporary stewards of this property until we pass it along to the next owner,” he said. “Over 30% of Rockingham County has prime soils or soils of statewide importance. I feel that needs to be preserved.”
Ordinance Versus Policy
The solar study committee was also tasked with recommending a policy, which Cooper helped to draft.
Cooper said policies apply to individual sites, whereas ordinances apply to all sites.
“That's why with a special-use permit, those conditions that are applied are unique to that site,” she said. “Once that policy is established on that piece of land, it becomes the zoning for that property, and it becomes legally binding.”
As proposed, the aggregate cap would be an ordinance.
Recommended policies include a maximum height limit of 15 feet.
Continuing The Discussion
Loving said she plans to raise three talking points during the upcoming public hearing, including the need for a climate action plan.
Loving also said the county could demonstrate its commitment to renewable energy by putting solar panels on schools, parking lots and the landfill, and explore ways to promote solar power to businesses and residents.
“[The county] could work collaboratively with other Virginia counties and local legislators to propose or support legislation that enables and removes barriers to distributed solar, including both utility-owned and true community-owned or shared solar,” she said. “These latter facilities could increase energy security and improve community resilience while not necessarily constituting very large acreage.”
Overall, Cooper said, creating the solar study committee led to a larger understanding of the complexities of ground-mounted solar energy facilities, adding that the process helped to “further inform an already informed board.”
