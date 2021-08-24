A proposed policy and ordinance addressing ground-mounted solar energy facilities could be voted on during Wednesday’s Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, but action is not guaranteed.
The proposal is on the board’s agenda under community development staff reports, but supervisors can wait to vote on the policy and ordinance.
County Administrator Stephen King said on Aug. 17 that the items were likely to be added to the agenda as a “placeholder,” adding that he did not know if the board would take action.
The proposal was listed on the board’s agenda for its Aug. 11 meeting, but no action was taken.
The 10-page solar ordinance and policy was given the green light by the county’s Planning Commission on Aug. 3 after the matter was removed from the table and sent to supervisors with a unanimous stamp of approval.
The proposed policy, which applies to individual sites, states the aggregate cap for the total number of acres that could be used for ground-mounted large solar energy facilities that require a special-use permit or rezoning is proposed to be no more than 2,000 acres. The aggregate cap is not a goal to be achieved, according to the policy, and any ground-mounted large solar energy facility that is approved with a special-use permit or rezoning will count toward the cap.
The proposal does not include a per-site acreage cap, which is considered land under solar energy facility infrastructure, including panels, transformers and inverters.
All ground-mounted solar facilities will have a maximum height limit of 15 feet. Community meetings are required to be held no more than six months prior to the submission of a request for a large solar energy facility, as stated in the proposed policy.
Small solar energy facilities are not required to hold community meetings.
The proposed ordinance, which applies to all sites, requires all above-ground and underground infrastructure to be recycled or reused as part of a removal plan.
All solar energy facility structures, racks and associated facilities shall have a nonreflective finish or appearance, according to the ordinance. Solar panels collecting sunlight should be designed to maximize absorption and minimize glare toward adjoining properties and upward toward aircraft.
A ground-mounted large solar facility over an impervious surface will be permitted within eight zoning districts by right, including industrial, general business, planned neighborhood and planned commercial development.
Ground-mounted solar facilities not installed over impervious surfaces will be allowed in seven zoning districts by right, including planned industrial and commercial development, planned resort, and planned medical and research.
A special-use permit will be required for a large solar facility in prime and general agriculture, general and neighborhood business, rural village, industrial and public services zoning districts.
Ground-mounted small solar facilities, which are not to exceed 2 acres, will be allowed by right in all zoning districts.
Other items on the board’s agenda include hearing a rezoning request from Dennis Wenger, who is seeking to amend proffered conditions to the Cobbler’s Valley subdivision to remove the phasing limitations on town home construction.
The request was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission on Aug. 3.
The property, which is located on the west side of Pear Street near Erickson Avenue, features a variety of single-family detached homes and town homes.
According to the rezoning case report, Wenger is seeking to add a condition that no more than 80 building permits will be issued for town home construction during any 12-month period beginning on the date the first building permit is issued. Existing proffers state the phasing will be limited to no more than 40 structures a year for both single-family detached homes and town homes.
Director of Planning Bradford Dyjak said during the August Planning Commission meeting that the phasing limitation for single-family detached homes will remain at no more than 40 structures a year.
The board will also consider adopting an ordinance to move the Mount Crawford polling location from the Mount Crawford Ruritan Hall to the Mount Crawford Town Hall off South Main Street.
