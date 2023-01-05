A Charlottesville-based developer has proposed a solar project in eastern Rockingham County.
Hexagon Energy seeks a special-use permit for a 19-acre solar array west of Honeysuckle Road, just south of Rockingham Pike.
A public hearing for the project, named Nectar Solar, is slated for the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors’ Jan. 11 meeting.
According to its application, Nectar Solar is a three-megawatt project. Energy generated by the facility will be delivered along the Dominion power grid at an existing distribution line running across Honeysuckle Road.
The project has a pending proposal to sell power to Dominion Energy, according to its application.
Screening for Nectar Solar will be on all sides with existing forest vegetation on the property, according to the project’s representatives. The forested vegetation will exist 75 feet from the east, 50 feet from the north and west and 25 feet from the south. In addition to the screening, the application states that evergreens will be planted where necessary so neighboring homes cannot see the panels.
The property is located in an agricultural-zoned district, and has historically been wooded and vacant, the application states.
“The project is appropriately located on forested vacant property. Site design mitigates adverse impacts to natural, scenic, and cultural resources,” representatives wrote in the application.
If approved, project officials anticipate construction to begin in the first quarter of 2024, according to the application. During the two-to-three month phase, construction activities will be limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. There would be no construction on Sundays, according to the application.
Under that schedule, Nectar Solar is expected to commence operations in summer 2024.
According to the public notice, the public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
