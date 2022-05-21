A revision to the county’s solar rules and a request to start a private “forest school” will be considered by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Wednesday.
The proposed revision would exempt the three applicants who applied for a large-scale, ground-mount solar farm before the Board of Supervisors codified the ordinance in November.
If approved, the eligible applications — the SolAmerica project near East Rockingham High School, the Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC request south of New Market and Knight Solar’s proposal in eastern Rockingham County — would still need to follow any special-use permit terms and conditions from the Board of Supervisors.
Rockingham County’s current solar ordinance includes an 1,800-acre cap for large, solar energy facilities that require special-use permits, and a 50-acre cap for large solar facilities for certain districts, except those with a quarter of the 1,800 total acreage with up to 150 acres of solar facilities per site.
Applicants must hold a public meeting no more than six months before submitting proposed plans to the county, and the rules also require transformers to be set back 150 feet from property lines, and at least 250 feet away from an existing home.
The proposed amendment requires applicants to follow the ordinance in effect prior to Nov. 17, when the board codified the new rules.
County staff and the Planning Commission recommended approval. At the Planning Commission’s meeting May 3, Jody Lam, a resident near the Endless Caverns Solar request, spoke in opposition.
According to county documents, Lam told commissioners that allowing the applicant to apply for a third time, and retract the approved ordinance, was a poor reflection on the county. She was the only speaker at that meeting.
In Keezletown, Eric McKee is requesting a special-use permit for a private school at 4279 Mountain Valley Road. McKee, moving back to his hometown from Northern Virginia, said in his application that he bought the property “to start a small private school following a ‘forest school’ model.”
McKee said the school would have, at most, 20 students from kindergarten to eighth grade in a full 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. educational setting.
“We will emphasize traditional education in both outdoor and indoor settings along with explorations of nature and agriculture,” McKee wrote in his application.
When reached Friday, McKee said a forest school gives students the opportunity to spend more time outdoors. He said he has ties to forest schools — his wife is a teacher and his son attends River Farm Forest School in Alexandria.
“We do hope to incorporate as much forestry and agriculture in our school as much as possible,” McKee said.
The school is expected to generate about 50 vehicle trips every day. In McKee’s case report, a reviewer with the Virginia Department of Transportation said the main entrance on Beulah Road does not meet state requirements for sight distance, but relocating the entrance west by 60 feet could possibly meet the requirement.
VDOT also said the property’s entrance on Mountain Valley Road will need upgrades “if it is intended to be used by patrons.” If the permit is approved, VDOT will need to review the site plan to make sure it complies with state rules.
Where’s The Beef?
Supervisors will also hear a request from Shelia and Jeff Dean of Timberville, who are asking to rezone 15 acres of land near the 17100 block of Timberview Drive to an agricultural district.
The Deans purchased the property as a space to live and keep cattle, according to county documents. The property’s current zoning does not allow the Deans to have more than four animal units.
If rezoned, the lot would fit the definition of farm and the animal regulations would not apply.
Planning Commission recommended approval.
Alan “Butch” Strawderman is also seeking approval to rezone half an acre of property at 5439 Spotswood Trail to a business district.
The site, located in Penn Laird, is currently vacant and zoned for agriculture. In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Strawderman said he hoped to run a community market, similar to Gayle’s, that occupied the property for nearly 60 years.
Strawderman told the Planning Commission the feedback he received from neighbors was positive, and that they were unaware the lot was zoned for agriculture. Planning Commission recommended approval.
Public hearings for the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Rockingham County Administration Building, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
