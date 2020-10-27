When presumptive cases for COVID-19 began showing up in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, local towns had to make adjustments in order to avoid spreading the new coronavirus.
Town halls and community centers were closed and town council meetings began to be held virtually.
As the months went by, some towns decided to include an update in their meeting agendas to notify council members and residents on how many positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the area.
Using data provided by the Virginia Department of Health, town officials were able to get a glimpse of how their town compared to others in terms of COVID-19 cases, and which areas were seeing increased case totals.
Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager for Bridgewater, said once a week town staff looks at local data from VDH to determine how many positive cases have been reported. Town Manager Jay Litten typically includes the report during the monthly town council meeting as part of his administration report.
“In our reports to council, we use county-wide VDH new-case information,” he said.
Using that information, Litten created a chart intended to approximate the number of current cases in the county.
Litten does not use ZIP code data provided by VDH.
“We haven’t used ZIP code data for several reasons,” he said. “First, Bridgewater comprises only about 70% of the 22812 ZIP code, so ZIP code data wouldn’t present an accurate picture of the rate in Bridgewater.”
According to the United States ZIP Codes website, there are nearly 9,000 people living within the Bridgewater ZIP code. The area encompasses 43.06 square miles and of the population, 1.73% of residents living in the ZIP code have reported positive cases of COVID-19.
While also using ZIP code data, the number of cases compared to a town’s population could lead to skewed results as each area is different in size. Bridgewater has roughly the same population as Broadway, but Broadway is nearly double the size in terms of square miles. A second example is Harrisonburg and Mt. Crawford. Both are around 30 square miles, but the city has roughly 53,000 residents compared to Mt. Crawford’s 2,791.
Litten said another reason why town staff doesn’t use ZIP code data is because Bridgewater’s rate also deviates from the county-wide rate, and he thinks the county statistics give a “truer picture” of the risks town residents face in their daily lives.
“For example, they’re more likely to find themselves in Dayton than in the far western end of 22812,” he said. “Plus, using a bigger population base keeps the numbers from bouncing around as much.”
Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said the town does not provide updates to staff or council members on case numbers and Timberville Town Manager Austin Garber said he has yet to find a source that could provide that information.
While Bridgewater may not rely on ZIP code data to show how many cases are being reported, the data does provide a picture of how some areas exhibit a higher increase in cases than others.
ZIP code date provided by VDH dates back to May 15 and shows the daily log of cases reported in an area.
Bridgewater’s ZIP code saw a slow and steady increase in cases until recently, when cases reported in five-day increments were nearly double digits.
Litten said he does not know what caused the increase in positive COVID-19 cases under the 22812 ZIP code, adding that he didn’t know if those spikes were even in town limits.
“It’s all we can do to run a tiny town as well as we can, so we leave epidemiology to the epidemiologists,” he said.
Other towns that have seen an increase in cases within the last month are Elkton, McGaheysville and Shenandoah. Between Oct.1 and Oct. 5, Elkton’s ZIP code reported a spike of 21 additional positive cases — the highest increase seen since May 15.
Elkton Town Manager Greg Lunsford said while other towns may not use the VDH’s ZIP code data as a resource, he finds it to be “extremely helpful.”
“We know, of course, it’s not going to be 100% accurate, but I do feel it’s been very helpful to have this data,” he said.
Once a week, Lunsford said the town’s clerk, Denise Monger, looks at the ZIP code data on VDH’s website to keep track on how many cases there are in the area.
Lunsford said staff is aware the town’s ZIP code encompasses residents outside of Elkton’s limits, but uses the data to keep an eye on things.
Mayor Joshua Gooden said the Elkton ZIP code covers 136 square miles, which is a larger area than other towns and could lead to more cases being reported. As of Monday, the 22827 ZIP code reported 227 positive COVID-19 cases — the highest of any in Rockingham County.
But as Robert Parker with the Central Shenandoah Health District said, ZIP code data can be unreliable for drawing correlations about towns, as their “respective boundaries may not necessarily coincide.”
Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said in an email that “since transmission of diseases does not follow geographic boundaries, the broader city and county data available on the VDH data dashboard provides a better picture of what is going on in the larger area.”
As of Monday, VDH reported Harrisonburg had 3,002 positive COVID-19 cases and Rockingham County had 1,742.
With all localities having community transmission of COVID-19, Kornegay said all Virginians should be following public health guidance, such as wearing a mask in public and practicing social distancing.
To help with determining when and where an individual contracted COVID-19, VDH uses contact tracing to identify close contacts to positive cases.
Kornegay said by quarantining close contacts for 14 days, it can prevent further spread of COVID-19.
“[Contact tracing] is being used to decrease the transmission chain of COVID-19 by quarantining persons who have been exposed and monitoring them for infection for the 14 day incubation period of the disease,” she said in an email. “The state uses the Sara Alert system to monitor persons in quarantine for 14 days, via text message, email or phone calls, depending on the preference of the person being monitored. The state also has a proximity app available for download, COVIDWISE, that is another tool for contact tracing and identification.”
In the Central Shenandoah Health District, there are at least 20 to 25 people working on case investigation and contact tracing for new cases identified on any given day, Kornegay said.
