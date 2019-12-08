Carol Villman has had a booth set up at the Arts and Crafts Show for at least 12 years.
Villman, of Berryville, enjoys meeting new people and selling them something reasonable that will last.
“There are so many big shows around, but here we are not about making the big bucks,” she said. “We don’t want to put that burden on people, especially when they are buying presents for others.”
It’s part of the Valley charm to Villman.
Being the first booth seen as people walked into the craft show at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Saturday, she sold a number of different yard flags, door hangers, necklaces and wooden moose that lit up.
One moose was named Morgan, the other Marcus.
“The moose are my favorite to make,” she said. “And they are always so popular, so I enjoy being able to make many for customers.”
Villman told customers that if they need more of her goods, they could contact her.
“I can do business out of the trunk of my car,” Villman said with a laugh.
From doing shows Ohio, Indiana, Maryland and many more states, she said she plans to retire soon due to health.
“I do these projects in my workshop every single day, and I have always loved it,” she said. “But soon it will be time to stop selling.”
Nancy Rexrode from Maryland and Lucinda Warner from West Virginia have come to the show more than once because, like Villman, they enjoy the low cost and the unique items sold.
“They always have such interesting ideas and I really enjoy going around and seeing all the ideas people have come up with,” Warner said.
Rexrode, who came once before, said she likes how one can always find something at the show to give to anyone — family, friends and co-workers.
The ladies had bought handcrafted pillow cases, table runners, a wallet wristlet and credit card holder.
“I definitely would like to keep coming back here,” Warner said. “It’s a great place to Christmas shop and buy something nice for yourself.”
Pat Tusing has been selling her Forgotten Creek Candles at the arts and craft show for 14 of its 44 years.
She has been selling her handmade candles for 16 years.
She drove school buses for 17 years to make a living before retiring this past July, and had extra time during the day for the hobby.
“I always loved candles and thought maybe it would be fun to make them,” Tusing said. “So I did, and then I started selling them in a flea market.”
But flea markets weren’t her thing. Her friend turned her on to craft shows, saying she would do better there.
“My first candle I’d ever made was a blueberry one and to date it’s the strongest smelling one I still sell,” she said. “You don’t even need to light it because of how strong it is.”
Now she sells varieties like Pumpkin Crunch Cake, which is her favorite, Spiced Cranberry, Balsam and Cedar, Christmas Cabin and Hansel and Gretel, among others.
“I can make up to 70 candles in about half a day,” she said. “Once you get the wax to the temperature you need it, you can add the smell and then allow the candle to cool down with its new scent.”
Tusing used to sell the candles as a hobby but now does it for fun, although she still sells them on Etsy, an online marketplace for handmade and vintage items and craft supplies.
Now she attends around six craft shows a year, with Dayton Days being the biggest event for her.
“Doing this — it’s more for fun, which makes it all the more enjoyable to do because I don’t have any stress to make sure I have enough to sell,” she said. “I sell what I have and make them as I please.”
