When asked to describe superheroes, Madeline Roberts, a third-grade student at South River Elementary School said "nice," "help people," "good guys."
These words could be attributed to the people Madeline sees in comic book movies and shows, but in this instance she was describing real life superheroes like doctors, firefighters, police officers and farmers.
"They help people when they can by putting out fires or helping find things that were stolen or actually saving them," Madeline said.
On Tuesday, Madeline and the rest of the students at South River Elementary School got to dress up as superheroes and say thank you to their community superheroes as part of Kindness Weeks.
Jackie Dunsmore, a counselor at South River Elementary School, has been taking part in Kindness Week for the past 10 years after learning about it through the organization Random Acts of Kindness. It's usually a week of themed days that center around helping others in the community, while also providing fun opportunities like dressing up.
This year, the event was expanded to two weeks due to students in grades second through fifth only in school two days a week at the moment. So each activity was done two days in a row so that all students could have four total days of activities.
On Tuesday, firefighters from the local fire station, Virginia State Police troopers and a local farmer were invited to come to the school in their work vehicles to accept thank you cards from the students of South River. Additional cards will be delivered to other real life superheroes such as the doctors and nurses working on the COVID-19 floor at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
But it's important to give back to people who aren't just in your immediate community, Dunsmore said. During these Kindness Weeks, students are participating in a change drive to raise money for the Maddie Project, which helps families in need with a child battling cancer.
"It's a cause that has really resonated with them because it's about kids who have cancer," Dunsmore said.
It wasn't just the students who were wearing capes on Tuesday, but the teachers and staff members as well.
"In a year like this one, a little fun and kindness go a long way," Dunsmore said.
