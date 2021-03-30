033121_dnr_HeroesA1
South River Elementary School kindergartener Lucas Terry talks with Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Hunter Garrison as he checks out the inside of a fire truck Tuesday.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

When asked to describe superheroes, Madeline Roberts, a third-grade student at South River Elementary School said "nice," "help people," "good guys." 

These words could be attributed to the people Madeline sees in comic book movies and shows, but in this instance she was describing real life superheroes like doctors, firefighters, police officers and farmers. 

"They help people when they can by putting out fires or helping find things that were stolen or actually saving them," Madeline said. 

On Tuesday, Madeline and the rest of the students at South River Elementary School got to dress up as superheroes and say thank you to their community superheroes as part of  Kindness Weeks. 

033121_dnr_HeroesInside1
Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Daniel Ferraiuolo demonstrates his gear to kindergartners at South River Elementary School on Tuesday.

Jackie Dunsmore, a counselor at South River Elementary School, has been taking part in Kindness Week for the past 10 years after learning about it through the organization Random Acts of Kindness. It's usually a week of themed days that center around helping others in the community, while also providing fun opportunities like dressing up. 

This year, the event was expanded to two weeks due to students in grades second through fifth only in school two days a week at the moment. So each activity was done two days in a row so that all students could have four total days of activities. 

On Tuesday, firefighters from the local fire station, Virginia State Police troopers and a local farmer were invited to come to the school in their work vehicles to accept thank you cards from the students of South River. Additional cards will be delivered to other real life superheroes such as the doctors and nurses working on the COVID-19 floor at Sentara RMH Medical Center. 

033121_dnr_HeroresInside2
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer Ian Ostlund talks with kindergartners at South River Elementary School on Tuesday.

But it's important to give back to people who aren't just in your immediate community, Dunsmore said. During these Kindness Weeks, students are participating in a change drive to raise money for the Maddie Project, which helps families in need with a child battling cancer.

"It's a cause that has really resonated with them because it's about kids who have cancer," Dunsmore said. 

033121_dnr_HeroesInside3
Reese, a tracking and detection K9 assigned to Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer Ian Ostlund, wears her cape Tuesday.

It wasn't just the students who were wearing capes on Tuesday, but the teachers and staff members as well. 

"In a year like this one, a little fun and kindness go a long way," Dunsmore said. 

