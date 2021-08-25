When Lauren Shifflett was a first-grade teacher at Elkton Elementary School, she remembers teaching her kids about money. She showed them overlarge, plastic versions of pennies, nickels and dimes. And they didn’t know what they were.
“They don’t see cash flow,” Shifflett said.
It occurred to her that her young students were only seeing their parents and guardians using debit cards. But did they understand that this piece of plastic was not an unending source of money?
Shifflett is passionate about not just teaching her students math, reading and writing, all of which are important, but all the skills they need to be successful in all future endeavors. And no matter what her kids grow up to be, knowing about money and economics is vital for success in life.
In 2019, Shifflett won a statewide award for an economics project she created to teach her students about economics. It was called “Superville Shifflett.”
And that same project was nominated on her behalf by John Kruggel, associate director of the Department of Economics at James Madison University, for a national award.
Shifflett found out last week that she was chosen as the recipient of the John Morton Award for 2021 as the most outstanding elementary economics educator nationally.
John Morton Awards are given annually by the Council for Economic Education in elementary, middle and high school categories. This award promotes economic education at the K-12 level by recognizing and honoring teachers whose innovative teaching concepts improve economic and financial education, according to the Council for Economic Education.
Shifflett, who is now a fourth-grade teacher at South River Elementary School, said she was aware that she had been nominated for the award, but “never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get it.”
Shifflett’s first-graders at Elkton Elementary School worked on “Superville Shifflett” for a little over a month in spring 2019.
They started with 50 cents and had to pay for supplies and rent at the end of the day. Every day that students “showed up for work,” they received money to spend. Students worked together to pull money to make the supervillage bigger and more complex — and they got to wear capes while doing it.
“Everyone loves superheroes,” Shifflett said.
The school liked the idea so much that the lesson plans were submitted to the Virginia Council of Economic Educators for top-prize consideration.
From there, Kruggel submitted it for the national equivalent.
“Lauren is a great teacher,” Kruggel said. “She always provides amazing content through creative methods immersing her students in a world of economics. She has taken a leadership role for us at the JMU center providing examples of best practices at workshops for teachers. We are thrilled to see her hard work recognized and feel lucky to have Lauren here in Rockingham County.”
As the winner, Lauren receives $1,000 and will address her colleagues nationally on classroom technique at the “Award-Winning Teachers Share Best Practices” session of the council’s annual convention on Oct. 1.
