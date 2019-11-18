A special election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020, to replace Supervisor Pablo Cuevas, who announced his resignation Nov. 13.
Cuevas represents District 1, which includes the towns of Broadway and Timberville and Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring, and Tenth Legion. His resignation is effective at the end of the year.
Cuevas' term was set to expire Dec. 31, 2021. The winner of the special election will serve out the rest of his term.
In the meantime, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is asking those interested in being considered for an interim appointment to Cuevas' seat to submit their name, contact information and any information they deem pertinent to the selection process to County Administrator Stephen King.
The appointee will serve until the special election and may run for the seat.
Applications can be submitted by email at sking@rockinghamcountyva.gov or by mail or to the Rockingham County Administration Center.
