LACEY SPRING — First grader Addilyn Morris sat at her desk at Lacey Spring Elementary School on Friday afternoon with two bowls in front of her. One had fresh greens, carrots and peppers. The other bowl had a cabbage coleslaw with carrots, peppers and chives.
Addilyn had helped pick those peppers just a few hours prior from the school’s extensive garden.
“There used to be cherry tomatoes, but we ate them all,” Addilyn said. All of the students at Lacey Spring contribute to the garden during the school year or summer in some way. And the best part? “If we pick it, we get to eat it,” Addilyn said.
Lacey Spring has been leading the area in its agriculture offerings and learning opportunities for years. At the top of that effort is Principal Tammy May, who is well-known for never saying no when her teachers have an idea. Recently, May oversaw the addition of a weather station to the school’s outdoor campus.
And at her right hand is first grade teacher Phil Satolli, who has been at Lacey Spring for 18 years. On Friday, Satolli brought chestnuts to school from his farm in West Virginia and roasted them and handed them out to students and staff.
Satolli has been recognized as the Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom 2021 Teacher of the Year for Virginia, as well as the 2019 Conservation Teacher of the Year by the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, as well as at the state level.
Satolli has also been named Teacher of the Year for Lacey Spring.
But Satolli and May can’t do it alone. Over the years the school has had a strong ally — the Spotswood Garden Club, which falls under the Virginia Garden Club.
A few years ago a member of the Spotswood Garden Club came by to drop off daffodil bulbs and observed the work that was going on at Lacey Spring.
“’You seem like the perfect partnership for us,’” Satolli recalls.
Since then, the Spotswood Garden Club has donated time and materials, helped fundraise on the behalf of Lacey Spring and most recently, helped it secure a sizable grant to help expand the outdoor learning space.
The $9,000 grant from the Virginia Garden Club will be used to purchase benches and a custom-made gazebo that will be added to the school’s existing arboretum. The benches will be delivered any day now, and the gazebo should be installed by spring, Satolli said.
And they couldn’t do it without the Spotswood Garden Club, which advocated strongly for Lacey Spring.
“We have been working with the school for over two years now and the grant fulfillment is now underway,” said Patricia Harkins, with the Spotswood Garden Club. “Winning this award for the school gives them the opportunity to establish a full curriculum for conservation and a place that can be used for demonstrations, events and programs. All outside within easy reach of their many resources.”
Satolli said that Harkins in particular did a lot of the leg work to obtain this grant through meetings with the school and the Virginia Garden Club.
“It’s been a long process and we couldn’t do it without them,” Satolli said.
