When asked about the growth in his school district, Spotswood High School Principal Robert Dansey firmly focused on the positives that have come from the spurt in the last few years.
The biggest is the amount of diversity the area has seen. In a predominantly white Rockingham County, Spotswood High is seeing a growth in its Latino community, which now makes up 23% of the student population, as well as a growing Asian and Black student population.
“It’s been neat to see in the last few years,” said Dansey, who has been principal at SHS for seven years. “It’s neat to see our students and teachers interacting with students from all over the world.”
Another positive: A growing student population is a good sign of a healthy community that people are continuing to move to.
But SHS is encroaching on the building’s capacity as it continues to fill with new students. Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is currently 950 and the building capacity is 1,016.
This is not a new challenge for SHS. Before the completion of East Rockingham High School in 2010, the school had a student population of 1,375 and 19 mobile classrooms to accommodate the students.
The three biggest challenges have been scheduling, which has required some teachers to take on an additional section for additional pay; lunch scheduling, which has required additional space and additional lunch runs; and the challenge of space in general.
While not quite at capacity, SHS teachers and staff have to get creative in how they utilize space, Dansey said. For example, conference rooms and teacher lounges are being doubled up.
“Space is at a premium now,” Dansey said, which is made even more challenging as additional teachers and staff have been brought in to accommodate the growing student population. “Everyone is being creative.”
The situation at SHS is not dire, yet. But in a few years, the school could be facing challenges currently seen at Harrisonburg High School, which is 600 students over capacity, said RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
There are a few options that can be looked at to head off the situation before it gets worse, Scheikl told School Board members at a retreat a few months ago. They could look at redistricting. They could expand the schools being affected by the growth in the Spotswood area, which also includes Montevideo Middle School. Or they could look to the solution from a few years ago — they could build a new high school.
“Later this fall the School Board is going to have to have some serious conversations,” Scheikl said.
But Scheikl wanted to reiterate no decision has been made whether to build a new high school or not.
“Knowing what the cost of multiple projects across the county would be, expanding Broadway High School, expanding SHS and Montevideo Middle School, expanding Elkton Middle School, building a new school, we want options,” he said.
Scheikl said he wants to get solid growth projections for at least the next decade to help inform the School Board’s decision.
Emails to all five School Board members asking for comment on growth in the Spotswood district and the idea of building a new high school were not returned.
