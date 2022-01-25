PENN LAIRD — Eight seconds was all it took for Spotswood High School’s theater students to have their hearts crushed.
After cruising through the district competition for their one-act play performance of “Elephant’s Graveyard,” by George Brant, the 38 students involved in the play had taken first at the regional level. They were headed to states.
But then it was revealed that because the play went exactly eight seconds longer than the time limit for the competition, they had been disqualified.
“It was devastating to say the least,” said SHS theater teacher Justine Mackey.
But if students these days are anything, it’s resilient. Although they had been disqualified from competing at the state level, there was one more path to victory, but it wouldn’t be easy. The SHS troop was invited to compete at the Virginia Theater Foundation conference during the weekend of Jan. 14.
A first place win would send them to an international one-act play competition, where they would represent Virginia.
But the hits kept coming. Because the conference was an overnight trip, students had to test for COVID-19 two days before leaving. Four of the 32 students planning to attend tested positive, including two of the cast members.
“Our students rose to the occasion, and two of them memorized lines in 48 hours,” Mackey said.
The effort was worth it and Spotswood High School’s one-act troop placed first at the Virginia Theater Foundation conference. While this will mean a trip to the international competition in June, it also means that those four students who tested positive will get one last chance to be a part of the play. The ride isn’t over yet.
And what a ride it has been, said Aidan Cahill, a sophomore.
“It was the best thing. We felt on top of the world,” Cahill said of the apparent first place win at regionals. “And then the next thing you know you’re disqualified. It was definitely devastating for all of us.”
But once students realized they had another chance with the Virginia Theater Foundation conference, they began to get excited again and threw themselves into rehearsal, Cahill said.
The play is about a real life event that took place in 1916 in Erwin, Tenn. It is about the only known lynching of an elephant who killed a townsperson after being mistreated. The play deals with racial injustice that was rampant at the time, but was thrown into the background when an elephant was killed by hanging, said Mackey.
The line that stuck out to Mackey when looking for a play that felt relevant to the issues of today says: “All them colored boys led out to the yard must blur together something fierce, ‘cause nobody ever talks about how they hung colored boys in Erwin. They just talk about how they hung an elephant.”
It’s an important if challenging story that people need to see or read, said senior Charlie Hale, who plays the Preacher.
“It’s about how everyone has a purpose and how no one wants to talk about racial oppression of the time. It’s a deep and hard topic to discuss,” Hale said.
Fellow actor Helen Padgett, a sophomore, who plays the Ringmaster, added about the play’s message: “If it’s not a spectacle who is going to care?”
Senior Charisma White was one of the students who was unable to perform at the Virginia Theater Foundation conference, which vaulted the troop into the international competition. She’s glad to have another chance to perform the play alongside her peers.
“I’m glad we’ll be able to show [the play] to even more people,” White said.
Fellow senior Josh Nesbit said he’s grateful that during the pandemic the students are still able to perform live shows, albeit with clear masks that protect them but allow their faces to be seen.
“I was worried I wouldn’t be able to have that experience again,” he said.
This is the first time that Spotswood High School has made it to the international competition, Mackey said. It will take place in June in Indiana. There will be at least 50 troops performing representing the 50 states, but there will also be troops from other countries competing.
It will cost each student about $1,200 to travel to Indiana to participate, Mackey said. They are currently working on fundraising efforts so that any student who wants to go can.
“I am just so proud of their strength and perseverance through all of this,” Mackey said.
