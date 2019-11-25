It’s not an issue new or unique to Rockingham County Public Schools. Like school divisions across the state, a lack of bus drivers presents a challenge that impacts parents, students and teachers.
To transport students to and from school across the 573-square-mile county takes 189 regular bus drivers and 9,000 miles a day. In a single year, bus drivers in Rockingham County will have traveled 2.5 million miles, said Alvin Estep, transportation director for the school division.
Estep has been the director for the last five years, but has worked in the department for 39 years. During that time, Estep has seen the same problem — it’s hard to recruit and retain bus drivers despite good pay and full benefits.
At $16.80 an hour, the bus driver pay is not only good, but competitive compared to surrounding school divisions. In addition, Rockingham County is a third-party training site and pays for drivers to get their Commercial Drivers License.
So why aren’t more people jumping at the opportunity?
There is the pressure of having to drive 30-50 children in a large vehicle, Estep said. But the real reason is hours. At only 3.5 contracted hours a day, a person has to have another job to make ends meet. And having to leave another job at 2:30 p.m. every day doesn’t work for most employers.
Many years ago, for every four drivers that retired, the school division would see three positions filled quickly. Now it’s one position or less, Estep said.
“We have a hard time finding people to apply for the job,” Estep said.
Currently, there are three driver positions open for Rockingham County Schools. When you take into account the fact that bus drivers also get 10 paid sick days, and three personal days, not a day goes by without Estep and his team having to find bus drivers to double up on routes.
Most routes average an hour, so a true double route means students are getting to school an hour late. This affects parents who have to figure out child care on those days, and the students who are missing an hour of instruction.
But a new solution might be on the horizon. Superintendent Oskar Scheikl has proposed staggered start times for elementary students versus middle and high schools students.
Currently, all students start at the same time — 8:15 a.m. The proposal would see students at the middle and high school level begin school at 9 a.m. This benefits the older students, who studies show need more sleep in the morning.
But it will also have an added benefit for bus drivers. A staggered start time would allow drivers to double up on hours worked. Going from working only 3.5 hours a day to six or 6.5 would be a “game changer,” Estep said.
“It’s that lack of hours that keeps people from applying,” he said.
Getting bus drivers’ hours closer to the normal eight hours a day, hopefully, will encourage more people to apply and get trained.
For J.J. Funk, it was the benefits that made him apply to be a bus driver four years ago. As the owner of a trucking company, Funk has the flexibility to drive a bus and run his business, but he described the price of health insurance as “outrageous.”
While it was the benefits that drew him in, he stayed for the kids.
“I just love the kids, and I have a good boss,” Funk said of Estep.
There are some days when he gets home and says “wow, that was a tough day,” but, for the most part, it’s an enjoyable experience.
“It’s a tough job so I give my team a lot of support, all the support I can,” Estep said.
