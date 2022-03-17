A cap on financial support for certain teaching positions that has limited funding for school divisions may get its first “partial lifting” in over a decade.
The Senate version of the fiscal year 2023 budget allows for additional funding for support staff positions, but doesn’t fully lift the cap, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
Currently, the cap limits state funding for any positions over 17.5 per 1,000 students. Any additional staff hired by school divisions for certain positions must be paid for by the local government of that school division.
If the Senate’s proposed provision is included in the General Assembly’s approved budget, state funding would jump to 20 positions per 1,000 students this fiscal year and to 21 positions per 1,000 students next fiscal year.
For the past 12 years, school divisions across Virginia have been handicapped by legislation passed during the Great Recession to help curb state spending.
A support cap was put in place in 2009 that limited the funding to school divisions for positions such as instructional assistants, mental health specialists and other support positions.
The support cap was implemented by then-Gov. Tim Kaine as a budget amendment to offset revenue shortfall and reduce the state’s share of funding for public education.
This budget amendment translated into a reduction in basic aid to school divisions due to limiting the number of support positions that are calculated as part of prevailing costs or actual expenditures.
The cap has never been removed, and has cost local school divisions millions over the years.
The cap goes as far as to say that school divisions only need to hire a part-time principal for each school, meaning that localities have had to pay for half a principal position at each school for the past 12 years.
“The state is incredibly wealthy. They should be able to pay to have a principal in every school,” Scheikl said.
Because of this small increase in support staff funding, the Senate version of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget includes more funding for Rockingham County Public Schools and all school divisions.
The Senate version of the budget includes $10.3 million more in funding than the current budget, whereas the House of Delegates’ budget includes $8.2 million more and the governor’s proposed budget includes $8.7 million more.
The General Assembly did not approve a budget before adjourning, and therefore RCPS will have to approve a budget without definitive state numbers. RCPS is basing its budget on the governor’s proposed budget, as it is the middle of the road.
Over the last 12 years while the state has limited funding for support positions, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors has been picking up the remainder of the bill.
Scheikl said the supervisors and the School Board have always been on the same page about supporting funding for the schools. This is the most additional money the state is proposing for education in 14 years, and if the trend continues, it just means that the percentage of local funding can go down and be reallocated to other departments such as fire and rescue.
