Between Thursday and Sunday this past week, hundreds of high school students graduated from six schools during ceremonies at James Madison University’s Atlantic Union Bank Center and Bridgeforth Stadium.
There are many things synonymous with graduations: “Pomp and Circumstance,” diplomas, a stage, and caps and gowns.
The latter of these things generally highlights the school’s colors. While many schools have gone from gender-identifying robes — boys wear one color and girls another — to gender-neutral robes in recent years, two Rockingham County Public Schools still have the traditional two colors.
East Rockingham High School has boys wear black robes and girls wear red robes. Turner Ashby High School has boys wear black robes and girls wear white robes.
This trend may not continue very far into the future, as the Virginia Department of Education will soon announce guidelines for the treatment of all students, including transgender students. One provision within the proposed guidelines is that any uniform or required outfit be gender neutral. This includes gym outfits, sports uniforms and graduation robes.
Currently, what graduation robes look like is up to each high school’s administration, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, who added that he was unsure how much student input may or may not be considered when deciding on graduation gowns.
“It’s really the principals getting the pulse of the community” when making a decision whether to keep or change graduation robes, Scheikl said. For example, Broadway High School, unlike many area high schools, has always had green robes for both boys and girls.
However, students are free to choose which of the colors they would like to wear to align with their gender identity, not necessarily the gender assigned to them at birth, Scheikl said. In fact, robes are ordered by students directly from the company that supplies them. Students are not required to pick up robes from schools, which would put them in a situation of having to ask for a certain robe color.
“There is always some pushback from community members when they see that,” Scheikl said of students wearing robes that conflict with their perceived gender.
While graduation gowns are still required, some of the other staunchness surrounding graduation ceremonies is being loosened, Scheikl said. For instance, there was a time when girls were told they had to wear dresses under their robes. That’s not the case now, Scheikl said.
Another example of the loosening of rigid traditions at graduation ceremonies is the decorating of gaps and the use of beach balls. At Turner Ashby’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, before and after the speakers, students batted around some beach balls.
“If the kids can be respectful, let them do it,” Scheikl said. “It’s not worth causing a scene.”
