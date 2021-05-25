Between the South Fork of the Shenandoah River and Captain Yancey Road near Elkton is a plot of land rich in history, and a house waiting to become a state and national landmark.
The Riverbank House, owned by Jackson Dixon, is the latest structure to be considered by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to be added to the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places.
The two-story, three-bay house, adorned with hunter green shutters and front steps, white windows and railings and painted rust-colored brick structure, sits on a nearly 35-acre parcel known as the riverbank and was constructed around 1854.
While its Greek revival-style features stand out among the empty fields and nearby river, the main house wasn’t always a pleasant sight for sore eyes.
Before the Dixon family took ownership of the home and land in the late 1990s, the property was left abandoned for decades and the home subject to nature’s elements.
Between flooding and being unattended for nearly 20 years, the previous owner — Coors Brewery — was ready to tear down the home until the Dixon family came along.
“There is some historical significance there,” Dixon said.
Dixon bought the property from his parents in November so he could continue to restore the property and existing structures. During the process, Dixon sought to get the Riverbank House added to the Virginia Landmarks Register by submitting a preliminary information form.
The form will be evaluated by the State Review Board during its quarterly meeting in June, and if approved, the application will move forward with a formal nomination to be added to the state and national registers.
“We are excited to get that designation,” Dixon said. “But it’s not an easy project.”
On top of restoring the house, Dixon is also a professional fireman with Rockingham County and services the Elkton area as a floater.
Dixon said he definitely wants the property to get on the register.
“This is where I grew up,” he said.
Getting the designations requires presenting numerous documents and information proving a property’s historical significance. In that process, Dixon is shedding light on the property’s more darken past and its history with slavery.
According to the form, the 35-acre property includes the main house, several agricultural outbuildings dating from the late 19th century to early 20th century, remnants of an outdoor kitchen building and a tenant house that likely was used to house enslaved individuals.
The property is described as being an “undisturbed late 18th century plantation.” There have been a number of depressions found in the ground marking the location of outbuildings with some associated with slave cabins, but those areas have never been excavated, according to the form.
It is believed the land was settled by Thomas Lewis, who laid out the city of Staunton. Lewis left the land to his daughter, Frances, in 1778 and named her husband, William Laton Yancey, as the administrator of the estate.
The land was later passed on to William Burbridge Yancey, who likely constructed the Riverbank House, according to the form.
The form states that by 1850, the Yancey family owned 15 enslaved individuals who worked and resided on the property.
Dixon said the number of those enslaved could be around 28.
“It was a large plantation,” he said.
Among those enslaved were twins Ambrose and Reuben Dallard. The form states that after the Civil War, the Dallard brothers were “instrumental in establishing the African American communities of Zenda and Harrisonburg’s Newtown Extension.”
A church and schoolhouse that served the former African American community of Zenda in the 1870s, called Longs Chapel, was listed in the register of historic places in 2017.
The chapel was built under the direction of white farmer Jacob Long and served as the Athens Colored School, where Harrisonburg educator Lucy F. Simms first began teaching.
The last family to own the estate was the Morris family, who renamed the property El Cardale. The family sold it to Coors in the 1970s, which left the house empty and closed until the Dixons’ purchase in 1997.
As the newest owner, Dixon plans to use the property and offer an outdoor event center on the land.
Earlier this month, Dixon went before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors seeking a special-use permit for the event center.
There are no plans to construct a building on the property to be used for events, but instead a temporary tent will be used as a reception hall in the event of inclement weather.
The outdoor event center will be open from April to October with flexible hours of operation.
“We hope to have 5-10 events the first year,” Dixon stated in a report to the county. “In addition to the event center, we plan on operating a river access to allow people to safely park vehicles and have the ability to enjoy the Shenandoah River along the property.”
During the public hearing, Dixon told the board he was in the process of seeking the state landmark designation, adding that it will add to the historic nature of the house.
