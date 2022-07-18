While some kids play with toy trains, A.J. True, 11, of Staunton, is a third-generation steam locomotive enthusiast whose first time on a real steam engine was when he was just a baby.
“Just a few weeks after I was born we went up to Clifton Forge, one of the big yards of the C&O [Railway],” A.J. said.
With ash dusting his forehead and blue coveralls, the excitement shone in A.J.’s eyes as he imparted rapid-fire information about his dad’s 1907 Geiser Steam Traction Engine his family brought to the annual Bridgewater Lawn Party.
“Before the show, we had to do a few repairs on it,” A.J. said. “There was a problem with the eccentric rod.”
A fundraiser for the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company that took place Wednesday through Saturday, the lawn party — one of the biggest in the area — features steam and gas engine shows during the day and a carnival atmosphere at night.
Josh Shank, deputy fire chief for the company and lawn party co-chair, said this year’s lawn party is set to be one of the biggest and most successful yet. Having ordered 2,500 pieces of chicken for fried chicken sales — a tradition in its own right — Shank said daily food sales at the party this year were comparable to the Rockingham County Fair, a much larger event.
The daytime show, put on by the Bridgewater Steam and Gas club — a loosely tied group of enthusiasts like A.J. and his family — keeps the fun going during the day before the rides open, Shank said.
“The steam and gas show draws the crowd for the fire department to sell the food,” Shank said over the clanking of machinery. “[It’s] hard to separate the importance.”
The show featured hundreds of tractors and antique tractors, toy tractors, a classic car show Saturday morning at Oakdale Park and a classic car and tractor parade Saturday evening.
An art of sorts, operators of a steam-powered sawmill sliced logs with the bark still on into beautiful planks by running them through a giant spinning blade in the open air during a demonstration at the lawn party Saturday afternoon.
The mill was powered by a 1924 Frick portable steam engine, which Jack True — A.J.’s grandfather — found on the side of the road “in pieces” decades ago and restored when his son Ben was just 5 years old and took it to the Bridgewater Lawn Party. Ben True, now a father himself, has returned to the party each year since.
“Some would say it’s an illness,” Ben True said.
The funds raised from the lawn party go to essential operating costs, Shank said. Funds from the lawn party can cover up to half of the operating expenses for the year, Shank said.
“It’s the best four days we have of the year. It’s beyond words,” Shank said.
