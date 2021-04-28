FULKS RUN — It may sound like a little thing, but getting to move about the school was a huge deal for fifth-grader Hannah Manetta on Tuesday at Fulks Run Elementary School.
Most of this year has been spent in the same classroom or classrooms in an effort to comply with all mitigation strategies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On most days, Hannah walks the familiar path to her classroom, only leaving for short trips to the bathroom.
But on Tuesday, Hannah and her classmates got to participate in a STEM Day that allowed them to travel the school and participate in activities at different stations.
“It was a lot of fun. I liked the activities because they were challenging,” Hannah said.
She added that one of the coolest parts that she didn’t expect was the feeling of normalcy behind STEM Day. “It doesn’t feel like the pandemic,” she said.
Hannah’s classmate, Ashby Price, agreed with how nice it was to move about the school, albeit while wearing a mask and socially distancing.
“It was really fun. My favorite [activity] was the dash bots. My least favorite was the build a bridge because it was really hard,” he said.
Principal Alisa Sims said she was somewhat apprehensive about having the annual STEM Day because it would involve the whole school. She wasn’t sure if it could be safely pulled off. But when first-grade teacher Amanda McBryde came to her with a plan, everything began to take shape.
McBryde asked the Rockingham County instructional technology resource teachers to help provide the right materials and lesson plans, which meant the school didn’t have to reach out to community members.
“I wanted them to have a day that felt like old-school school,” Sims said, but while also being safe.
Students rotated through eight different stations. All materials were sanitized between rotations. The stations included three different robot activities, OSMO, which uses an app to help students build and play a game, building activities involving straws, Keva blocks, chair building and more.
Students worked together on some activities and completed others independently.
McBryde coordinated the efforts, which included the schedule and safety protocols.
“Kids are really enjoying it. It’s getting toward the end of the year, and I really wanted them to have a day that felt like last year,” before the pandemic, McBryde said.
The fun didn’t end after school let out, either. In the evening, Sims hosted a Family Take Home Night on Facebook. STEM bags with three different challenges and a book were sent home with students.
