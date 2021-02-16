LINVILLE — Steve Heatwole made a promise to himself that if he reached the age of 66, 50 years after an accident in gym class left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, he would throw a thank-you party for everyone who helped him along the way.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to his party plans, but not the mission to share his thanks.
After 50 years as a quadriplegic, Heatwole is ready to tell his story.
His first day back at school as a junior at Turner Ashby High School was Feb. 11, 1971, a hectic one at that.
Heatwole arrived late and was initially assigned to take a geometry class. He later switched to a gym class — something the active 16-year-old enjoyed more than math equations.
Sitting in the dining room of his Linville home, Heatwole is still not comfortable talking about the details of his accident.
Even saying the word “quadriplegic” puts a bad taste in his mouth.
“It took me a long time to accept my injury,” he said.
It’s a story sometimes difficult to tell, but what made it easier was going through his journey with his “team” of family, friends, health care professionals, caregivers and community members.
The number of people who have helped Heatwole in the last 50 years can’t be counted.
“There has been so many people,” he said. “They kept me going, kept me spirited.”
His positive spirit wasn’t something that came smoothly after his accident.
Heatwole said that during the first few days of being admitted to the University of Virginia Medical Center, the thought of his injury being permanent left him searching for a reason to live.
“As the minutes, hours and days agonizingly passed, if this was permanent, I really could see no reason for living,” he said. “What kind of a life could I live?”
His parents continued to drive more than 60 miles every day to visit him. For those who couldn’t make the drive, cards and flowers were sent to his room.
At home, community members brought homemade meals to his family.
Heatwole began to change his perspective — all due to support he and his family received.
“I had played on a lot of team sports growing up and had never quit,” he said. “All of these caring people were pulling for me, cheering me on and giving me all their support. I couldn’t quit them or myself.”
Heatwole said there was only one thing he could do, and that was to try.
“So, my journey began, and what a long, strange trip it’s been,” he said. “It was not going to be easy. It has not been easy and still is not easy. But it is doable, and I’m still not quitting.”
Sitting on the dining room table was a three-page list of 67 things Heatwole has done in his 50 years post-injury.
He’s made more than 30 trips to Las Vegas to fulfill his love of blackjack, adding it was one of those activities that made him feel like a normal person, sitting at the table ready to play.
And that’s what he enjoys most, being able to do things other people can do.
Heatwole watched the Baltimore Orioles play at Camden Yards, flew in his father’s single-engine Cessna airplane, attended two Broadway plays and traveled across the country in his van three times.
He also fell in love.
“I’ve been married to Lisa for 18 years now,” he said with a smile on his face.
Being able to roll through a McDonald’s drive-thru at 2 a.m. in his wheelchair to order a cup of coffee and watch his two younger brothers graduate from the University of Virginia were things that seemed out of reach at one point in time, but made possible by those who cared for him.
“I’m just an average guy who had an accident and decided to make the most of it,” he said.
But holding a job or traveling wasn’t always possible until passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.
50 years ago, public buildings didn’t always have an elevator or wheelchair-accessible sidewalks with curb ramps.
At the time of Heatwole’s accident, Rockingham Memorial Hospital didn’t have an orthopedics department to assist him.
Heatwole said that in the 1970s, the “average Joe” didn’t know a lot about paralysis and it wasn’t until the ADA passed that things started to change.
“A lot has changed over the last 50 years,” he said.
With advancements in technology, Heatwole is able to use a designer wheelchair to get around.
He uses the Storm Series Torque 3 Power Wheelchair equipped with two joysticks that he controls with his mouth, allowing him to operate the wheelchair. Heatwole is also able to make phone calls, type on a keyboard and browse the internet.
When he wants to travel outside of the house, Heatwole can use his personal handicap-accessible van. When he isn’t accompanied by his wife, Lisa, he can be seen with his caretaker, Suzanne.
By sharing his story 50 years later, Heatwole said he hopes people will take a moment to reflect on things they have accomplished because of someone’s help.
“I want to make people aware to live for today because you don’t know what will happen,” he said. “Life is so unpredictable. The ultimate gift is to live each day.”
