During the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday, the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority will meet to discuss engineering proposals and methods of calculating fees.
The meeting will start at 3 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
Since the authority was created, the county has been seeking proposals from engineering firms for a watershed study to model the complex conditions of an urbanized watershed, approximately 4 square miles, southeast of Harrisonburg, according to staff reports.
A request for proposals closed on Dec. 13, with the county receiving six responses.
Interviews have been conducted with the top four respondents, and staff members are recommending the contract go to the Timmons Group.
The Timmons Group will perform engineering services related to stormwater mitigation measures, including watershed modeling, alternatives analysis, construction drawings and grant application assistance.
Based on the proposed timeline for the authority that was made late last year, a decision on the request for proposals was set to be made Dec. 11, along with the fee structure for the authority.
During the Jan. 8 meeting, Lisa Perry, director of environmental services, reviewed the recommendation for the fee calculation and presented a proposal to charge a fee based on “x” cents per square foot of rooftop area.
According to a draft of minutes from the meeting, Perry said each structure on a property will be assigned the same account number. The accuracy of the calculation is being refined by GIS digitizing all impervious areas, including driveways and concrete pads.
The authority found that the fee should be 10 cents per square foot, which would result in an average annual fee of $276.19 per account. Perry also calculated the median fees as $219.55, with town homes being $80 a year.
Perry also recommended looking at agricultural buildings differently than other structures due to how large the buildings are and the impact it would have on fees.
County Attorney Thomas Miller said the annual fee would be split in half between two real estate tax bills, and homeowners who have a mortgage would probably have the fee included in escrow.
Once capital expenses are paid in full, the annual fees would be reduced because the operation and maintenance expense would not amount to a large sum, Miller said.
Letters providing each property owner the estimated fee for their property, along with the basis of calculation, will be sent out following the meeting. A public hearing is scheduled to follow in March.
Other items on the agenda include a public hearing on three special-use permits.
Joseph Bauman, of Mount Crawford, is seeking an addition to a small contractor’s business off East Timber Road.
Ashleigh and Johnny Sheaves, of Bridgewater, are seeking a second residence on property located at the dead end of Sheaves Lane and Warm Springs Pike.
The final request is from Cross Keys Farm for a farm market on property on the west side of Cross Keys Road.
According to the request, the applicant has a farm stand selling fruits and vegetables from its farm and another farm it owns. The applicant wants to expand the business to add locally produced farm items, garden items, kitchen items and artwork produced by other people.
Due to bringing in items produced by other people, a special-use permit is needed.
