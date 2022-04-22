Bridgewater residents will get their chance to chime in on the town’s $12.3 million draft budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, as a public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Sipe Center.
Money the town expects to receive from American Rescue Plan Act is included in the budget, according to a video of highlights created by Town Manager Jay Litten. The proposed budget allocates $700,000 in ARPA monies to jump-start “badly needed” maintenance upgrades, including two mowers, three dump trucks and four pickup trucks.
It also puts $500,000 of ARPA funding in a reserve fund, $330,000 to cover higher costs for ongoing Virginia Department of Transportation projects and $320,000 to repair infrastructure in the Fountainhead subdivision.
Just over $1.7 million of the proposed budget is allotted for street expenditures, but Litten wrote in a budget guide that the number “is a little misleading,” because most street funds must be used on street improvements.
For example, Litten said, in fiscal year 2022-23, Bridgewater will receive $800,000 in maintenance funding from VDOT, which has to be used for specific purposes on certain streets.
Water and sewer funds account for $1.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively, and parks and recreation is slated to receive $1.1 million in the upcoming year.
“It is part of our heritage to maintain the best park system in the Shenandoah Valley, and we don’t intend to stop now,” Litten said in the report.
The police department will receive just over $1 million.
“Our sole mission is to make your life better, so your safety is foundational,” Litten said in the report. “Our standard is that we should be able to respond to citizen concerns within a few minutes, every hour of the day, and every day of the year.”
For the upcoming fiscal year, there are no planned tax increases. But, most utility fees are budgeted to increase by 4.04%, according to the report.
There is a $118,965 deficit in the sanitation department, which is due to the department being charged for a large pickup truck the town uses for the monthly large-item pickup, according to the report. However, the equipment will be purchased with ARPA funds, which are recorded in the general fund, so it is a wash.
Like the sanitation budget, the stormwater fund has some expenses that will be covered with general fund ARPA money. This relates to the purchase and development of stormwater and parking projects at North River and Main streets, and Grove and College streets, according to the report.
And, for the first time since 2007, there are no expenditures for the Dry River Road project — which officials said they are “thrilled” about, according to the report.
“It presented challenges from the very first day to the very last day, and it reshaped our thinking on everything from VDOT funding to easement acquisition to the need for ground-penetrating radar,” according to the report.
The budget reflects the completion of the Dylan-Old River-Main, or DORM, project, and the new stoplight and crosswalk signals at the intersection of North Main Street, Old River Road, and Dylan Circle will be installed this summer, according to the report.
Other Expenditures
The budget allots $90,000 for town officials to widen the existing crosswalk outside of Turner Ashby High School, and add a crossing area in the center. While Bridgewater officials note the funding could be covered through VDOT, the town will use local funds because officials wanted to “improve pedestrians’ plight as soon as possible.”
Town officials are proposing to allot $273,000 from the general fund to install sidewalks connecting Generations Park and Oakdale Park. Gen-Oak will put in sidewalks along North Liberty Street and Mount Crawford Avenue, and fill in gaps where there are no sidewalks.
The proposed budget includes $150,000 for traffic signal upgrades, as the town is evaluating modern electronic “cabinets” for several stoplights. The new cabinets allow signals to be synchronized to improve traffic flow.
The second phase of the Riverwalk project will get $418,339 in the proposed budget. The project will extend Bridgeview Park, connecting Riverwalk to West Bank Street. Bids for the project will go out this summer, according to the guide.
Bridgewater will be paving the Whitelow Park path in the upcoming fiscal year, either using grant funding or its own.
In total, general fund expenditures are $7,776,397 for the upcoming fiscal year, compared to $6,585,670 from last year.
The proposed budget allocates $320,000 to replace undersized lines in the Fountainhead subdivision. Town officials said they expect to have a “fair number” of that leftover, and they plan to use remaining funding for drainage problems on Stephen Circle.
Connection fees for water and sewer are proposed to increase by 7%, but town officials said Bridgewater is expecting fewer connections.
Bridgewater plans to use ARPA funds to make improvements at the water treatment plant. While not replacing the core of the plant, the town will be repairing some earthquake damage, and replace its control and monitoring systems with a modern “SCADA” system.
