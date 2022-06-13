BRIDGEWATER — Before all the pomp, before the circumstance, before the speakers and before 233 diplomas were handed to graduates as they walked across the stage, the gym lobby at Turner Ashby High School buzzed with activity.
A low drone of talking, fixing of gowns, hugs and handshakes. Amid the not-so organized chaos, Diar Jalil opened his gown to show off a surprise.
“A confetti cannon,” he said, mischievous grin on his face. “For when I walk across the stage.”
Jalil, however, gets serious when he talked about why he was a popular face in the TA hallways. He’s humble. He pushed the credit off to friends, to teachers who asked him to start a peer tutoring group this past school year that lifted underclassmen on the precipice of failing their Standards of Learning tests into passing.
“There were some students still struggling to come back during the COVID years,” he said. “So I grabbed some seniors, matched up the seniors with students who needed help.”
Because of that, those underclassmen passed their classes. Because of the group of 15 seniors and the four who really helped along the way — Hannah Baugher, Devon Keesee, Daniel Malabad and Grace Post — those underclassmen were able to pass their SOLs.
“I appreciate what they’ve done for me,” Jalil said. “These are the main people who helped me out with struggling students, and I couldn’t thank them enough.”
On the football field on Turner Ashby High School, helping peers — and the friendships made along the way — was a common theme among the student speakers.
Student speaker Malabad, the drum major for the Marching Knights bound for James Madison where he’ll study engineering, hammered that point home, looking toward his fellow seniors — a dizzying array of decorated black and white caps to his right — and back toward the family and friends who filled the home-side bleachers and lined the fence.
“I can look at the past four years as a bunch of classes, a bunch of AP tests and as soon as I’m done shaking [Principal Phil Judd’s] hand, I can leave. I can never return, I can never talk to any of you again,” he said. “Doesn’t sound too great, right?”
He paused.
“[Or] I can take a look at the person next to me, the people around me and see what they and the times we shared together mean to me. Even though all our stories are different, we essentially grew up together at TA,” Malabad said. “These are the people we have grown closer together to at our time here at TA, even if they got on our nerves every now and again.”
That elicited laughs from his fellow graduates and the crowd in attendance.
When Jalil heads to college this summer, it will be also be at James Madison University, where he plans on studying computer information systems and “just keep doing what I can to help people,” he said.
After all, it was that community of help that pushed him to where he is today. The son of Kurdistan immigrants, he credits his parents’ hard work for getting three children through college and one on a scholarship.
“I appreciate what they’ve done for me,” he said.
That journey won’t be alone. Jalil wouldn’t have it any other way. Neither will Malabad, who preached that togetherness from the makeshift pulpit on the Turner Ashby football field under gray skies on Saturday morning. He repeated something Mountain View Elementary School Principal Drew Miller told him when Malabad attended the fifth-grade farewell this past week.
“If you want to go fast, go alone,” Malabad said. “If you want to go far, go together. These are the people you will always have connections with, something that I hope each of you will carry when you leave here.”
