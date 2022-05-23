BROADWAY — About 60 students from Valley high schools and other community members came together Sunday to bring light to allegations of a sexual assault at Broadway High School last Monday.
Last week, local law enforcement officials confirmed an investigation was underway following the allegations.
In a letter to students and families, Broadway High School Principal Donna Abernathy wrote that school officials were aware of “some messages surfacing on social media about an alleged sexual assault at BHS on Monday involving two students.”
”We take these reports seriously and as soon as we were made aware of this allegation, we contacted law enforcement who has initiated an investigation,” Abernathy wrote. “The safety of students and staff is our utmost priority and we will cooperate with law enforcement during this process.”
In the grass lot across from Broadway’s Heritage Park on Sunday, Valley residents shared stories of sexual assault, while demanding school and law enforcement officials do better when handling those situations.
“When it happened to me, I didn’t have support, and I want to support anybody that I can, whether I know them or not,” said April Kirby, of Fulks Run. “I feel like everyone should have someone.”
The crowd, mostly students, rallied to express support for victims of sexual abuse and to have their voices heard to demand justice against their abusers.
Kirby said she was impressed by the turnout.
”I honestly wasn’t expecting so many people to have stories, and to be honest, I wasn’t expecting to see any men here, either,” she said. “But honestly, this whole thing blew my mind and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”
Other speakers said that while last week’s incident at Broadway catapulted the event, the rally was also to raise awareness of sexual assault in general.
Sunday afternoon’s event was the second in three days in support of the alleged victim at Broadway High School. On Friday, students held a walkout at the school.
The investigation is ongoing.
