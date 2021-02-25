Sometimes it only takes a few words to say a whole lot.
Sixth grader Ella Beagle was looking up quotes during the process of designing a face mask for a contest being conducted by local organization Vigilant for the Valley, which started in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ella said she likes quotes and wanted to include one in her mask design, which also featured a rainbow background, a favorite of her and her mother.
But the quotes that Ella was finding didn't quite fit what she wanted to convey, so she came up with her own: "I can, I will."
"We had to get through this and we did," Ella said of the hardships endured when the pandemic hit last year. "Even though corona isn't gone really."
Ella began her first year as a middle school student at home, behind a desk. It wasn't until November that she stepped into J. Frank Hillyard Middle School for the first time.
She said virtual learning was tough, but like her quote says, she knew she'd get through it and she did.
Ella was one of three students chosen as winners for the mask contest, with her representing the middle school group. Over 100 submissions were reviewed by a group of local artists from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
"I was very excited. It was super cool," Ella said.
Super cool, indeed. Because Ella won, everyone at J. Frank Hillyard will receive a mask with Ella's design on it.
But it's more than just prizes, Ella said.
"Wearing a mask is to keep everyone safe and to stop the spread," she said. "And maybe we'll get through this and go back to normal."
And what's it hurt if you look cool while you do it?
Speaking of cool, elementary school winner Olivia Ameigh, a fourth grader at River Bend Elementary School, recognized that if you want to speak "cool" and get your message across, you have to do it with emojis.
Her mask design features the words "Wearing is Caring" and is accompanied by the heart emoji, a face emoji wearing a red mask, and the thumbs-up emoji.
Olivia said she entered the contest because she likes to draw and the idea of her design being on a mask sounded cool.
"I was like, 'Wow, this is great.' I didn't think I'd win," she said of finding out that her mask rose to the top for her age group.
When asked what the message behind her mask was, Olivia said: "It's so that we can cut down the number of people who get COVID and helping our community. So maybe we can open things up, if people do it."
For Ava Grace Flory, a junior at Turner Ashby High School, the message to wear a mask is one of unity. As a community, she said, we must decide to protect each other. That's why her design is one of four hands coming together, representing the county's four high schools.
"During a pandemic, unity is incredibly important," Flory said. "I’ve also interacted with other high schools besides Turner Ashby this semester as a member of Rockingham County Home Learning Academy. I wanted to show the local high schools coming together as one."
Flory has been inspired by art teachers her entire school career and relished the opportunity to do something creative while also spreading a positive message. She can't wait to see her friends and teachers wearing the mask she created.
"The fantastic science teachers at Turner Ashby and Massanutten Regional Governor’s School have influenced my desire to work in the field of science one day," Flory said. "I wear a mask because I trust the science done by experts in fields I would like to join. I also want to protect my grandparents and know my safety actions will help get us to the point where I can hug them again."
