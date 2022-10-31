TIMBERVILLE -- It is estimated that in the United States there are about 885,000 people with the same birthday as you.
But when your birthday falls on a special day -- like Halloween -- it can bond those individuals together even more.
Sterling Ritchie and William Knight, both students at Plains Elementary School, have the distinction of sharing a birthday day, and it's a spooky one.
On Monday, Sterling, a fourth grader, turned 10 and William, a fifth grader, turned 11. While both students planned to be trick-or-treating tonight, they elected not to wear costumes to school on Monday.
"I think it's cool, but it's kind of like any other birthday," Sterling said. Every year, Sterling and her family goes trick-or-treating, eat cake or cupcakes and of course there are presents.
On Monday night, Sterling went trick-or-treating as Amelia Earhart. She expected to get lots of candy.
But the coolest part of having a Halloween birthday is the fact that it makes her siblings jealous, Sterling said. She has two older siblings and a younger sibling.
Similarly, William said that having a Halloween birthday is cool, and his family celebrates both.
William likes the spooky side of Halloween. Over the weekend he went trick-or-treating as a clown, channeling Pennywise the clown from the "IT" franchise.
"I like to scare some kids," William said.
Like Sterling, William's two older siblings and one younger sibling are jealous that his birthday is also Halloween.
"They always throw a fit," William said.
But it's not just the kids at Plains Elementary School that share the spooky holiday with a birthday.
Teaching assistants Allison Wilson and Brenda Escolero Rodriguez were also born on Oct. 31, albeit four years apart.
Wilson, a special education assistant, said that growing up both her birthday and Halloween were celebrated, but that it definitely skewed more toward her birthday.
Wilson said they would always go trick-or-treating but never on her birthday.
"After I was born the focus definitely shifted from trick-or-treating to birthday parties," Wilson said.
This past weekend Wilson went out with friends and had a lunch with her immediate family on Sunday. The only thing about having a birthday on Halloween that Wilson said she doesn't like is trying to go out to celebrate on her actual birthday.
"It's hard to focus on dinner when you're surrounded by people in costume," Wilson said.
As for Rodriguez, having a birthday on Halloween was never an issue -- her family never celebrated Halloween and neither does she now as an adult.
"I was aware that my birthday was on Halloween, or rather people made me aware of it," the teacher assistant said.
So for Rodriguez and her family, Oct. 31 has always just simply been her birthday.
