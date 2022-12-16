BRIDGEWATER — The town of Bridgewater could support a small-scale grocery store, like Aldi, Lidl, Amazon Fresh or Trader Joe's, a third-party study determined.
Babak Hafezi, of Hafezi Capital, told the Bridgewater Town Council on Tuesday that another small-format store could successfully be brought into the town, and be a good fit to its business community.
A small-format grocery store, Hafezi said, is one that is under 25,000 square feet, like an Aldi, Lidl, Amazon Fresh or Trader Joe's. A large-scale grocery store, like a supermarket or super-center, would not be effective for Bridgewater, he said.
"A small-format grocery store would be successful given the population, demand, and financial demographics of the Town of Bridgewater," the report states.
Bridgewater used a $20,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to go forward with the feasibility study, conducted by McLean-based Hafezi Capital.
Town staff said the study was conducted to learn more about the strengths in the market, and that it is not looking to dislodge any particular business.
The 99-page report states that 559 people — roughly 9% of the town's population — took a survey for Hafezi Capital to understand the town's demographics and shopping habits.
The average respondent went shopping twice a week, the report said, with 38.84% of survey takers spending more than $115-$200 a week, 34.15% spending more than $60-$115 a week, 16.29% spending more than $200-$300 a week, 6.25% spending less than $60 a week, and 4.46% survey takers spending more than $300 a week.
"When asked about what matters most when considering shopping in a grocery store, the most important thing was price, location, product selection, high product quality, ample selection of products, convenience, and product availability, as being the seven most important elements for survey takers," the report said.
Nearly 40% of survey takers said they shop at Food Lion, the report said, and 37.95% of respondents shop at Bridgewater Foods Supermarket.
Just more than 75% of respondents said they would like to travel up to 15 minutes to purchase their groceries, the report said.
An ideal location for a small-scale grocery store would be on Turner Ashby Drive, because, according to the report, it "provides the most robust traffic flow within the Town of Bridgewater," is close to schools and residential communities, and allows for the extension of Main Streets' business district.
The town's primary targets for another grocery store should be Aldi, Lidl, Amazon Fresh or Trader Joe's because "they provide the critical elements within the Bridgewater market and a unique experience for those within Bridgewater and its neighboring cities," the report states.
If the town wanted to pursue one of those stores, it would have to create a different pitch for each store, Hafezi said.
