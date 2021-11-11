Substitute teachers are often unsung heroes in a school division. With teachers needing to take sick leave more than ever due to the ongoing pandemic, substitute teachers are more in demand than ever. But like the national teacher shortage, there is also a shortage of substitutes.
But there are still many subs holding down the fort, and they’re doing it for a variety of reasons. Some are college students getting their first taste of being in the classroom. Some are retired teachers who still want to have that connection to the kids. Some are career switchers who are in the process of making the transition to a job in education.
MacKenzie Blake is a James Madison University student studying to become a teacher. This year, she has been bouncing around Harrisonburg City Public Schools where and when she’s needed.
Blake has been at Keister Elementary School, Spotswood Elementary School, and Stone Spring Elementary School in prekindergarten and third and fourth grades. She has class at JMU Monday through Wednesday, so she has been trying to substitute on Thursdays and Fridays.
“Having the opportunity to work with children of all ages in various settings has given me a deeper appreciation and passion for impacting their lives as a future educator,” Blake said. “I recognize that working in schools as a substitute is an incredible opportunity that I do not want to miss and will give me the opportunity to refine my skills and prepare me even more for my future classroom.”
Blake said she has enjoyed subbing in HPCS and seeing the diversity of the student population and the dedication of the school division to serving the needs of every student.
“I wish people would know more about how fulfilling substituting makes you feel through helping students learn and grow,” Blake said.
Sylvia Moton-Bostic is a retired government worker. She retired in 2013 and took a two-year break before substitute teaching in 2015. When she retired, Moton-Bostic knew she wanted to stay active, but she needed something flexible. As a retired government worker, she had gotten used to having certain holidays off, and she liked the idea of not having to travel in inclement weather.
“Substitute teaching fit the bill,” she said.
Moton-Bostic bounces around a lot of different locations, including schools in the Spotswood and East Rockingham districts, Central Office and Blue Ridge Community College.
Moton-Bostic likes to keep her weeks to three days at schools and the other two home. But the need for substitute teachers has grown exponentially this year, she said, and she tries to be as accommodating as possible.
“The kids are fun. They make me laugh and keep me on my toes,” Moton-Bostic said. “They have a lot of love to give.”
