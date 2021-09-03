The summer season will officially meet its end on Sept. 22, but in Bridgewater, farewells will be given a few weeks early.
After the COVID-19 pandemic caused numerous annual events to be postponed or canceled, Bridgewater is gearing up to host its Summer’s End Celebration once again on Monday, starting off with the traditional Race to the Bottom 5K at Sandy Bottom Park.
The annual celebration has been recurring for 24 years and was founded by the late Rosetta Ann Walton Harris, who served on Town Council for 30 years.
Betsy Putney, the town’s deputy public works director, said Harris served as chair of the community relations committee while serving on Town Council and came up with the idea of hosting an event to celebrate the end of summer.
Putney said the first Summer’s End Celebration, also known as the Labor Day Celebration, was held in 1997.
The event will kick off Monday with the Race to the Bottom 5K. Putney said the deadline to register online for the 5K is today at midnight, but participants can register for the race the morning of between 7 and 7:30 a.m.
A few hours after the last racer crosses the finish line, the celebration will continue at Oakdale Park with amusement rides beginning at 3 p.m.
Putney said town residents with a B-REC card will be able to enjoy the rides for free, but out-of-town residents will need to purchase an all-day ticket for $5.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., the South Canal Street band will provide live entertainment, and the celebration will wrap up with a fireworks display lighting up the sky around 8:30 p.m.
“It will be a gathering time for everyone before cooler weather sets in and the business of school and associated events begins,” Putney said.
With the 2020 Summer’s End Celebration canceled due to the pandemic, Putney said being able to host events once again has been wonderful.
“Everyone is so excited for things to return to ‘normal’ and all of our events have been well attended,” she said.
Putney said event participants can expect a “fun, friendly family atmosphere” with numerous activities to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.