The Altitude apartment complex located off Stone Port Drive will expand following the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors’ decision to approve a rezoning request from the owner.
The request was approved by the board unanimously.
An additional apartment building to house one- and two-bedroom units will be constructed on the property to provide more housing options for college students.
Director of Community Development Rhonda Cooper told the board during its meeting Wednesday there will be 73 one-bedroom apartments and 29 two-bedroom apartments, making a total of 102 units in the new apartment complex.
Cooper said all 102 units will be housed in one five-story building located directly beside the existing Altitude complex.
Construction will be done in two phases, starting with building a parking lot to relieve immediate parking needs at the existing building. The second phase will be the construction of the apartment building.
The Apple Valley Road entrance for the original apartment complex will be relocated to align with Stone Port Drive. The shared-use path along Apple Valley Road will continue along the new facility’s frontage.
Seth Roderick, a managing partner of Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio, represented the applicant, Steven Walker, during Wednesday’s public hearing.
Roderick told the board that the additional apartment complex will largely be an “extension of the first phase, but a slightly different product.”
No other comments were received on the rezoning request during Wednesday’s meeting.
A rezoning request to expand an area used for recreational vehicle storage on property off Model Road in Elkton also received no comments from the public, and was approved by the board unanimously.
Kelly Getz, the county’s zoning administrator, said the property will be used for RV and camper storage.
An item not on the board’s agenda included a rezoning request from Stoneleigh Associates LLC, which was seeking to amend proffers on a roughly 49-acre property located off Stone Spring Road near the intersection of Stone Port Boulevard and Ridgedale Road.
According to the case report, Stoneleigh Associates LLC has rezoned and placed proffers on the property throughout the last two decades, and the proposed proffer will place “all parcels under one uniform proffer statement with the uses updated to reflect the county’s current land use table.”
The request was tabled during the board’s Oct. 13 meeting. On Wednesday, District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger requested the item be removed from the table and motioned for its approval.
The board approved the request unanimously.
The only action item tabled Wednesday was a request from Pamela Houck, who was seeking a special-use permit to operate a state-licensed child care center off Taylor Spring Lane.
The facility will be called the Shenandoah Valley Early Learning Center and care for up to 64 children, according to the special-use permit application. The center will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are expected to be 10 full-time employees at the facility.
Houck stated in the application that the facility will be the “only center in that area offering subsidy care for low-income families.”
Getz said county staff did receive one letter in opposition of the request prior to the board’s meeting, but no comments against the request were mentioned during the hearing.
Supervisors moved toward tabling the request following concerns raised by the Virginia Department of Transportation and increased traffic along Boyers Road.
Other items on the board’s agenda included approving an updated emergency operations plan presented by Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway.
The emergency operations plan was created jointly with Harrisonburg and James Madison University to serve as a foundation to a joint response to an emergency in the area. Holloway said the plan must be updated every four years, and no major changes were made to the plan other than updating the list of all apparatuses used and other information.
“The only change was taking some things out of there that didn’t need to be in there,” he said.
On Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council voted to update its joint emergency operations plan during its meeting.
