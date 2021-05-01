The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation will be exempt from local real estate taxes following a Rockingham County Board of Supervisors vote for approval.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board held a public hearing for an ordinance to exempt the foundation from local real estate taxes. Real property owned by the foundation is assessed at $212,500, resulting in annual tax revenue of $6,887.92 — which does not account for land-use taxation.
Accounting for land that qualifies for land-use taxation treatment, the annual tax revenue is $3,241.13.
According to the draft minutes from the March 24 board meeting, County Attorney Thomas Miller told supervisors the battlefields foundation requested to be exempt from the real estate tax, and Rockingham Commissioner of Revenue Dan Cullers determined the foundation qualified for the exemption.
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation maintains and administers the Port Republic and Cross Keys battlefields, and has previously been granted tax exemptions from the state and federal government.
After no public comments were received, the board voted unanimously to grant the tax exemption.
