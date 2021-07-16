A new campground is coming to the Bergton area.
After being tabled for two months, District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie requested the board vote on a special-use permit for a private campground in Bergton.
Ritchie, who moved to table the request in May after hearing safety concerns regarding the campground’s entrance from Va. 259, said he spoke with the Virginia Department of Transportation to see if it would be safer to move the entrance back 180 to 200 feet.
“Route 259 is a dangerous road,” he said.
The special-use permit was approved in a 4-1 vote, with District 2 Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison voting in opposition.
According to the special-use permit request, VDOT stated its preferred entrance to the campground was off Bergton Road, but would consider an access point off Va. 259 if the Bergton Road access is determined as being an “unnecessary hardship as long as the sight distance and passing zone concerns are satisfied.”
Ritchie said he heard from numerous people who felt more comfortable with the entrance being off Bergton Road. As a result, Ritchie made a motion to approve the campground proposal with the condition the entrance be located off Bergton Road.
In an interview with the applicant on Monday, Steven Williamson said he plans to open the campground in March.
The campground is expected to have 50 sites — 40 electric and water hookup sites and 10 primitive tent sites. There will be two or three employees on site in the beginning, and volunteers will provide additional help. Quiet hours will be observed each night from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
A pump station, bath house and playground are also included in site plans.
Supervisors also unanimously approved three special-use permits for a motor vehicle repair shop, a manufactured home and a machinery and equipment center.
Mike Payne was seeking to add a motor vehicle repair shop with an impound lot on property located off Mount Hermon Road near Spotswood Trail. Payne will be allowed to have wrecked vehicles located on the impound lot, but junked vehicles will not be permitted. Selling vehicles will also not be allowed on the property.
The hours of operation will be limited from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and all repair work is required to be done inside the repair shop.
The manufactured home request came from Ashley Baugher, who was seeking to place a double-wide manufactured home located on the north side of Runkles Gap Road near East Point Road.
Teresa Kite, with Clayton Homes, said Baugher was seeking a manufactured home due to a stick-built home being a financial hardship. The home is estimated to be nearly 1,600 square feet, according to the application.
The final request came from Linden Rohrer, who was seeking to place a machinery and equipment center off Union Springs Road near Clover Hill Road.
Rohrer stated in the application the machinery and equipment center has been in business for more than 20 years, but will be moved to a new property if approved. The new location will have business hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There will be no employees and the average number of trips is expected to be two to three per week.
