The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a special-use permit request for Showalter’s Orchard to expand its farm stay lodging during Wednesday’s meeting.
Showalter’s Orchard has been operating on property near Timberville since 1965 and has since expanded to offer a greenhouse and apple cider and more recently hard cider as the family opened Old Hill Cider in 2010.
To accommodate visitors participating in farm activities, Showalter’s Orchard introduced the cider house, a separate cottage fashioned from the farm’s original wash house for visitors to stay on the property overnight. The wash house was renovated in 2018 and is used as a short-term rental that is booked regularly.
Sara Showalter, one of the owners of Showalter’s Orchard, was present during Wednesday’s public hearing, but did not speak.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Showalter said she requested to have three small dwellings no more than 500 square feet be constructed on the property, but only two would be built.
The cottages would be designed to fit one bedroom and be ideal for couples or family members needing a place to stay if attending an event at the orchard.
With the special-use permit approved, Showalter said she will obtain a building permit and once that is approved, contractors could start construction as soon as possible.
Showalter said she hopes to have the cottages completed over the winter.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda included a public hearing on a rezoning request from Holtzman Properties LLC, which is seeking to expand existing parcels.
Holtzman Properties was seeking to rezone approximately 1.1 acres from general agriculture to general business with conditions. The property is located off Spotswood Trail in Penn Laird west of Lawyer Road.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that the purpose of the request is to acquire the existing Exxon gas station and expand the parcel to allow additional gas pumps on site.
The rezoning request was also unanimously approved by the board.
