The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved two special-use permits regarding schools in Keezletown.
Redeemer Classical School, a Christian school located at 1186 Indian Valley Road, requested the permit to allow for the school’s expansion.
The request was tabled unanimously at a March 23 meeting. At that meeting, five people spoke in Redeemer’s favor, citing the growth of the school and the positive impact it has on the community. Four people were against, raising concerns of traffic and safety during peak times of school pickup and drop-off.
On Wednesday, the request was approved with the condition that Redeemer installs and maintains a school zone speed limit area along Mountain Valley Road. The area will be marked by a flashing-beacon sign that meets standards of the Virginia Department of Transportation.
If VDOT does not approve the school zone speed limit area, the condition becomes null and void, according to Kelly Getz, the county’s zoning administrator.
Supervisors imposed another condition that no phases of Redeemer’s project can begin until VDOT reviews the traffic conditions and gives approval of the site plan for each phase.
During peak pickup and drop-off times, motorists will enter the school off of its Mountain Valley Road entrance and exit onto Indian Trail Road.
In other business, the board approved a special-use permit for Eric McKee, who plans to run a small private school at 4279 Mountain Valley Road. McKee said the school would have up to 20 students from kindergarten to eighth grade in a traditional 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. educational setting.
McKee’s request was tabled by the board in May, so county officials could work with VDOT regarding traffic patterns on Mountain Valley Road.
Supervisors also approved a special-use permit from L.E. Myers Co., of Glen Allen, for a parking lot near the intersection of Va. 259 and Hopkins Gap Road.
District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie confirmed that the permit would only be effective during the duration of the company’s lease, which is between 18 and 24 months.
