For Supervisor Dewey Ritchie, the items on Wednesday’s Rockingham County Board of Supervisors agenda were the first he took action on as a newly elected representative.
The District 1 Supervisor was sworn in prior to the meeting and came ready to discuss several action items, from rezoning cases to ordinance amendments.
Of the six public hearings heard and voted on, County Administrator Stephen King said a majority of the items were approved unanimously by the board, with the exception of one rezoning case Ritchie abstained from — the Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC development.
Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC made a request to increase residential density from 384 units to 728, adding 133 acres to the development that was first approved in 2009.
The property, which remains undeveloped, is located 0.4 miles south of Covenant Drive, west of South Main Street and north of Pike Church Road.
The amended plan called for 24 garden-style apartment buildings to be added to the proposed housing types of the development. Each building would contain 12 units for a total of 288 apartment units. The plan would also increase the town house density from 226 units to 321, adding 95 town houses to the development.
Duplex lots will increase from 96 to 102, while detached single-family lots would decrease from 62 to 17.
King said Ritchie abstained from voting due to not having adequate information on the rezoning case.
Ritchie did vote to approve a second rezoning case coming from Faraway Farms Inc., which was seeking to rezone 43.77 of 102.57 acres to be added to the Overbrook Farm Subdivision.
The property is located on the west side of Power Dam Road near McGaheysville Road.
The Overbrook Farm development has come before the board in 2009 and again in 2017. For its third consideration, the applicant was seeking to amend the master plan to allow for increased density on the undeveloped portion of land, according to the case report.
The development would increase from 168 to 230 units, allowing for an additional 62 units. Under the existing master plan, the undeveloped area is capable of accommodating 62 additional units.
The 62 new units would increase the amount of single-family or duplex units to 125.
King said supervisors approved the Overbrook Farm expansion unanimously.
Other items on the board’s agenda included approving a special-use permit for a midwifery.
Misty Ward has been operating the Brookhaven Women’s Health and Natural Birth Center off Brookhaven Drive since 2010 and has plans to transform her current residence into the birth center.
Once approved, the permit would be used for Ward’s property located off Boyers Road and west of Port Republic Road.
King said supervisors expressed concerns over the traffic impact the birth center would have in the new location, but ultimately approved the special-use permit, 5-0.
