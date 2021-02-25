The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request to expand a subdivision located off Pleasant Valley Road during Wednesday’s meeting.
The request came from Pleasant Run LC, which was seeking to rezone roughly 71 acres on the south side of Pleasant Valley Road for the Wingate Meadows subdivision.
The subdivision was first approved by the board in 2009 and is part of the Springs of Osceola, which is undeveloped.
The existing master plan called for up to 166 units consisting of detached single-family homes and duplexes for the Wingate Meadows subdivision. The applicant requested the master plan be amended to allow for 171 additional units and 48 townhomes.
“The proposed changes will increase density,” said Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county.
Dyjak said the amended master plan will bring the total number of units to 337.
An increase in designated common areas was also proposed. During a public hearing on Feb. 2, the applicant, Mike Pugh, said 26% of the development will be dedicated to common areas.
A homeowners association will be established to maintain those areas.
Pugh told supervisors Wednesday that the build-out phase could take 10 years to complete, but is dependent on the economy.
“I don’t know for sure,” he said.
Pugh said the price range for townhomes will be in the $175,000 to $200,000 range, while duplexes will likely cost around $275,000.
“We have a desperate need for housing,” he said.
Following Pugh’s comments, the board addressed concerns originally raised by the county’s Planning Commission regarding the impact the expansion will have on neighboring public schools.
According to the rezoning report, Pleasant Valley Elementary School would be significantly impacted by the expansion. The current master plan anticipates 99 additional students entering the school. With the expansion, an additional 167 students would put the school overcapacity by 22%.
“The potential impact is only at Pleasant Valley Elementary School, and that’s only at full build-out,” Dyjak said. “The school system is aware of this.”
Two additional elementary school routes and one or two middle school and high school routes is expected to come with the development as requested by Rockingham County Public Schools, according to the rezoning report.
District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie asked if other small developments in the area would put the school system over its capacity if the board were to approve the expansion request.
Dyjak said RCPS has the capacity to take on more students if the request is approved.
Following the discussion, District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said there is a need for housing in the county and made a motion to approve the request, which was supported 5-0.
