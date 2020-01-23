After months of discussion and an hourlong work session, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Stone Spring Urban Development Area Plan on Wednesday, but not without a few changes.
During a work session prior to the meeting on Wednesday, the board raised questions over certain areas that would be considered focus areas in the UDA plan.
Focus areas include Stone Port, Stone Ridge, Boyers Crossing and Crossroads.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said in a previous interview that the plan focuses on areas developing or developed, while preserving rural and agricultural landscape. The plan would provide a concept of what the area can become in the next 20 years.
The purpose of the plan would be to give a “defined vision of what that growth could be like,” according to Dyjak.
The focus areas that raised the most questions were Boyers Crossing and Crossroads due to proposed redevelopment of areas with existing churches and proximity to a battlefield.
“The battlefield areas need to be protected,” said Supervisor Bill Kyger, chairman of the board.
The board agreed to changes to the final draft to preserve a church on Boyers Road and another on the corner of Spotswood Drive, according to Dyjak.
The most significant change altered the Crossroads focus area to eliminate everything east of Indian Trail and Cross Keys roads from the plan.
Kim Sandum, county coordinator and transportation lead for conservation group Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, thanked the board for making the changes, but asked that supervisors consider adding pedestrian access to Rockingham Park at the Crossroads.
With the board’s approval, the Stone Spring Urban Development Area became adopted as part of the comprehensive plan, with a timeline of projects beginning with building civic amenities such as a library or community center as the focus area and end with the creation of a park or neighborhood center in focus areas.
Other projects would include a Stone Spring pedestrian and bicycle trail, a Boyers Crossing multiuse trail, and implement design guidelines related to parking placement and buildings and street design, according to the final draft.
The amount of time needed to complete projects varies from short term to long term with each new private development.
