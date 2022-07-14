Proposed transportation projects in Rockingham County received mixed reviews from the Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday meeting.
Don Komara, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, asked the board to consider a resolution of support for grant applications to be considered for Smart Scale funding.
VDOT’s Smart Scale program is funded by grants, and applications are due Aug. 1. Resolutions of support from localities are a required piece of the application. VDOT officials will recommend funding options to be approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board next year.
Supervisors adopted a resolution for improvements at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Island Ford Road, the site where a county school bus was hit by a train last fall. The proposal, which would cost an estimated $676,000, suggests installing a traffic signal and a northbound left-turn lane at the site.
“I think we all feel very strongly that Island Ford and 340 cannot wait,” District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie said.
The other application adopted Wednesday was for an unsignalized, restricted crossing U-turn along U.S. 33, near Rockingham Park Way. The $3.2 million project would have drivers coming from the park turning right and making a U-turn at a new crossover instead of turning left onto U.S. 33.
Supervisors tabled a resolution for the proposed thru-cut at the U.S. 33, Resort Drive and Mount Olivet Church Road intersection, questioning its unconventional design.
The proposal, which would cost an estimated $2.7 million, would restrict through traffic movements between Resort Drive and Mount Olivet Church Road. Vehicles would make a U-turn at the Rockingham Pike and East Point Road signal and at McGaheysville Road, about a third of a mile away from Resort Drive.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison said that while the board recognized something needs to be fixed at that intersection, the proposed revisions from VDOT raised concerns among community members.
The board also tabled a proposed signalized, restricted crossing U-turn at the U.S. 33, Indian Trail Road and Cross Keys Road intersection.
No action was taken regarding proposed improvements at the U.S. 33 and Island Ford Road intersection.
Supervisors could still adopt resolutions of support for the remaining applications at their July 27 meeting. County Administrator Stephen King reminded officials that just because a resolution is adopted, doesn’t necessarily mean the project will get Smart Scale funding.
‘Logical Extension’ Approved
After tabling the item on May 25, the board unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that would allow a “logical extension” of a proposed zoning district when located outside of an urban growth area.
County staff has said the revision would impact places like Penn Laird, where businesses exist but are not located within a county-designated urban growth area.
With the ordinance being approved, supervisors also OK’d a rezoning request from Alan “Butch” Strawderman, who sought to rezone half an acre of property at 5439 Spotswood Trail — the former Gayle’s Market — for business.
Also along U.S. 33, supervisors approved a rezoning request from Hayder Shahadha, who sought to change 2 acres of land on the east side of Bear Crossing Court to a residential district.
A draft site plan shows four proposed town home-style apartments, each with four units. The Planning Commission recommended approval June 7.
And with another approval from the board, voters in the county’s Stony Run precinct, in Election District 5, will cast their ballots at Spotswood High School.
The 2,176 registered voters in the precinct formerly voted at the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Department building. Every voter in the district will receive a letter informing them of the change.
