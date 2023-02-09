A proposed solar farm in eastern Rockingham County was rejected by the county Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
Charlottesville-based Hexagon Energy proposed a 19-acre solar farm located south of Rockingham Pike, just west of Honeysuckle Road, on property that is currently wooded.
Energy that would have been generated by the facility would be delivered along the Dominion power grid, at an existing distribution line running across Honeysuckle Road, project representatives have said.
The Board of Supervisors tabled the request in January. District 5 Supervisor Mike Breeden moved to deny the request, due to concerns raised by neighbors, stormwater runoff and "from a land-use standpoint," he said.
During the public hearing in January, three people asked the board to deny the request, and two people requested it be approved. Like Breeden mentioned, those opposed raised concerns with stormwater runoff from the facility and its proximity to their homes. Those in favor said the proposal was a good fit for the area, and that it was an environmentally responsible use of the land.
In other business, the board approved a special-use permit for Kevin Nolt, for a woodworking shop at 3716 Dry Hollow Rd. in Dayton.
Nolt wrote in his application that the shop's hours of operation would be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and would have a maximum of three employees, but just one employee, himself, to start with. There would be no customers. No one spoke for or against the proposal.
