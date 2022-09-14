Rockingham County officials agreed that they don’t want the locality to be known as a site for “puppy mills,” but what exactly that looks like is still open to discussion.
After the Board of Supervisors discussed a proposed commercial dog kennel ordinance at a work session Tuesday, Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison directed her colleagues to email County Attorney Tom Miller a range of how many litters, breeding females or dogs to be permitted at such a facility.
“[The] threshold question was, ‘Do we want to have an ordinance that controls the number of breeding facility, dogs, litters, whatever that may be?’” Wolfe-Garrison said. “Because right now, we don’t.”
Miller said the ordinance was drafted after supervisors expressed interest in preventing puppy mills from operating in Rockingham County. The draft tightens the current ordinance, which has no limits on breeding dogs, according to Kelly Getz, county zoning administrator.
The draft ordinance, written by Miller, was presented to the county’s Planning Commission, which tabled it at a July meeting. At that meeting, four individuals spoke in favor of the proposal, and one said she was both for and against the proposed rules.
Earlier this month, the Planning Commission forwarded the proposal to the Board of Supervisors with no recommendation.
Wolfe-Garrison gave board members a Friday deadline to submit their recommendations to Miller. Miller will make the recommendations on the proposal and later advertise a public hearing date.
“All of these discussions come from a land-use decision ... where we started today is, ‘Do we want to have an ordinance, and if so, what are the limitations and the terms within that we are all comfortable with?’” Wolfe-Garrison said.
The Proposal
District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said he wanted to see an ordinance that was both “reasonable and responsible,” without being overcontrolling.
The draft ordinance states that all commercial kennel operations should be set back 150 feet from any property line, or 75 feet if deemed permissible by the adjoining landowner. Kennels would also need to be set back 100 feet from roads.
Kennel owners must submit a plan for waste disposal, and animals would need to be kept indoors from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to the draft.
Some supervisors expressed concern that the ordinance, if not written carefully, would unintentionally create violators. Miller suggested establishing a “floor,” or minimum amount of dogs, for a site to not be considered a commercial dog kennel under county code.
The draft currently allows for no more than four adult breeding females during a rolling year period. Supervisor Dewey Ritchie said he believed the number should be reduced to two breeding females, as four dogs could create eight litters per year and be too many.
Virginia code, Miller said, defines a commercial dog breeder as “any person who, during any 12-month period, maintains 30 or more adult female dogs for the primary purpose of the sale of their offspring ...” and a kennel as “any establishment in which five ore more canines, felines, or hybrids of either are kept for the purpose of breeding, hunting, training, renting, buying, boarding, selling or showing.”
In the county’s draft, staff would perform a kennel inspection twice a year — one announced, and one by appointment. The county’s zoning office would handle enforcement.
Owners would need to maintain records of dog identification, lineage of each breeding dog going back three generations, parentage and vetting.
Feedback
Some local animal advocates have voiced support for the proposal, noting how humane it is for the dogs.
But Charley Hall, a legislative analyst with the American Kennel Club, emailed officials last week with some other topics to consider.
Hall wrote that limiting puppy mills may not directly correlate to making a kennel owner a better breeder, nor does it address the issue of an irresponsible dog breeder.
He also noted the proposal’s impact on hobbyists and families, who may be considered a commercial dog kennel without even knowing it. He also suggested that definitions and enforcement be more clear in the document.
