Rockingham County staff have been looking into a new ordinance to address inoperable vehicles, and with the Board of Supervisors approval, the ordinance will be heard during the next board meeting.
Supervisors met Wednesday to discuss how the county will handle inoperable vehicles moving forward.
According to county code, an auto graveyard is any lot or area exposed to the elements upon which more than three inoperable motor vehicles of any kind are located.
A new ordinance would deal with keeping and removing inoperable vehicles that would add vehicles to be covered by a form-fitted defect-free cover designed and manufactured for motor vehicles that completely shield the body of the vehicle from view.
In order to be considered screened from view, the inoperable vehicle may not be visible by someone standing at ground level from any vantage point outside of the property.
Vehicles that are not covered would be allowed in A1 and A2 agricultural zoning districts with the stipulation of one inoperable vehicle per acre and a maximum of five vehicles may be parked or stored outside of a fully enclosed building so long as the vehicles are covered or screened from view.
In other zoning districts, there could be no more than one inoperable vehicle outside a fully enclosed building that is covered and up to two covered vehicles outside of the property.
The proposed ordinance would not apply to any licensed business engaged with motor vehicle sales, repair shop, automobile graveyard or impound lot.
Advertisement of the proposed ordinance will go out prior to the next board meeting, scheduled for March 11.
Other items on the board’s agenda Wednesday included moving forward with a proposed fee structure for the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority.
The authority advanced a proposed fee formula in February that would calculate fees based on rooftop square footage of 10 cents per square foot.
By using the formula, the average fee for property in the watershed was determined to be $138 on each of the real estate bills due in June and December. The fee was effective Jan. 1, and revenue would fund projects to address stormwater issues.
Lisa Perry, director of environmental services, said projected expenses for the authority are $150,000 for engineering costs, $2 million for the acquisition of properties and easements, $800,000 to $2.4 million for the construction of mitigation strategies and $200,000 for ongoing operation and maintenance costs over 10 years.
Specific stormwater mitigation projects have not been determined.
The average total estimated annual fee is expected to be $276.19 per account, but is subject to change, as a public hearing will be held March 25 regarding the fees. Perry said in February the median fee could be $219.55, and town homes owners could pay $80 a year.
Those who would be billed are property owners located within the watershed of Lake Shenandoah, including, but not limited to: Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
The northern boundary is set by Harrisonburg-Rockingham County line with approximately 0.73 miles of boundary on the southwest side of Spotswood Trail and roughly 0.34 miles on the northeast side of Spotswood Trail.
The authority will be mailing letters to those owning property in the watershed to notify them of the potential fees, along with updated information about what the authority has been doing since being formed in August.
