The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors concluded Wednesday’s meeting with a lot to digest as the Middle River Regional Jail expansion study was a main topic of interest.
The presentation served only to inform supervisors of what the future of the jail could look like.
No action or recommendation was made.
During the presentation, County Administrator Stephen King explained to the board three options that could be taken to address overcrowding at the jail.
Middle River Regional Jail has a capacity of 925 inmates, King said. According to a press release from the jail, there were 834 inmates in custody as of Friday.
Middle River houses inmates from Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Rockingham and Augusta counties.
“You need to have enough space to meet the needs of the individuals,” King said Wednesday.
To address the jail reaching capacity, an expansion study was performed in early 2019. King said the goal is to have 400 beds added to the facility.
Three options were presented to the board for its consideration, as well as a list of renovation areas for the jail. The options were based on the MRRJ needs assessment and facility planning study completed by Moseley Architects.
King said the renovations would focus on five areas: food service, a mental health staff facility, visitation, handling intake and the magistrate's office.
Of the three options, the first option is the most extensive and most expensive.
“The three [jail] board members representing the county are not in favor of this,” King said. “It’s a costly option.”
MRRJ board members include King, Finance Director Trish Davidson and Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
Option A would allow for 400 beds and room to add an additional 400, creating a total of 800 new beds.
Beds would be placed in a dormitory-style facility that could house work-release inmates and minimum-security inmates.
An additional building would be constructed in the parking lot area for warehouse space and an addition would be added to the existing facility to provide mental health housing.
In total, the option would cost more than $96.5 million.
The second option is smaller in scope, King said, providing only the needed 400 beds. Beds would be in a dormitory-style facility and capable of housing work-release inmates and minimum-security inmates.
A mental health housing facility is also included.
Total construction cost is estimated at $58.4 million.
The final and least expensive option is constructing a separate building for community service work. The facility would only be 200 beds to be used for work-release inmates.
A mental health housing facility is not included. Total cost is estimated at $40 million.
Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison asked if the renovations would allow for isolation in the event inmates need to be quarantined due to illness.
“The space would allow for more people to spread out,” King said. “This pandemic has shown that if you don’t have space, you run more risk.”
MRRJ is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
According to a press release, MRRJ coordinated with the Central Shenandoah Health District to conduct COVID-19 retesting for inmates and staff on Friday. As of Nov. 25, 308 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 53 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 13.
Jeff Newton, superintendent of MRRJ, spoke to the supervisors virtually to provide his input.
Newton said of the three options available, option A was “a big project and forward thinking,” but option B was also needed. With option C, only 200 work-release inmates would be housed.
Supervisor Dewey Ritchie asked Newton how much of the jail’s population was work-release inmates, to which Newton replied 15%.
If approved by the General Assembly, King said the state will contribute 25% of the expansion cost.
Based on the proposed project schedule, construction plans could be approved by July 2022 and inmates could be housed by December 2023.
