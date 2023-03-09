The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal Wednesday for a solar farm on the west side of East Point Road south of Gum Tree Lane, after it was originally proposed more than a year ago.
Knight Solar, LLC, sought the special-use permit in December 2021, but the board continued that public hearing to Jan. 26, 2022, because the application was submitted before the county adopted its solar ordinance.
At the Jan. 26 meeting, Supervisor Mike Breeden motioned to table the permit so supervisors could further review documents presented to them by representatives of Knight Solar.
On Wednesday, Breeden requested the board take action on the proposal, and was followed by Chair Dewey Ritchie, and supervisors Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Rick Chandler, in voting for its approval. Bill Kyger was absent.
The move means the county has met its cap of large-scale solar facilities of more than 50 acres, Rockingham zoning administrator Kelly Getz confirmed.
The panels' maximum height is 25 feet, according to the project conditions. Knight Solar will preserve existing vegetation around the perimeter of the project and install a vegetative buffer along the north and east sides of the project.
The project's ground coverage is just under 150 acres. The only other projects approved between 50 and 150 acres are the Caden Enegix Endless Caverns project in northern Rockingham County and the Sun Ridge Solar project near Port Republic.
Pursuant to the county's ordinance, 450 acres of the total 1,800 acre aggregate cap must be between 50 and 150 acres.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a request from Travis Lam to rezone about 4.5 acres along U.S. 33 just northwest of the Stone Spring Road intersection, for planned multi-family development.
The project, called Ridgeview Development, would have no more than 57 town home units, said project representative Ed Blackwell.
It features a mix of public and private streets, landscaping along U.S. 33, and the extension of a turn lane along U.S. 33. The existing shared-use path along U.S. 33 would be extended along the site's frontage, and Lam would establish a property owners association to maintain stormwater areas, the shared-use path, common areas, private streets and parking.
In January, Rockingham County's Planning Commission recommended approval of the request.
