The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will have a quick meeting next Wednesday as it has postponed all items of discussion indefinitely due to a new coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. The only item that will be discussed is the state of emergency declaration.
Supervisors made the order Wednesday amid concerns about social distancing and meetings involving groups of people. On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Saturday, the county declared a state of emergency to pursue federal reimbursement made available by the national designation declared Friday by President Donald Trump. The declaration will also allow the county to allocate resources as needed in response to the coronavirus.
In a press release Saturday, County Administrator Stephen King said the proper handling of Harrisonburg’s first presumptive positive case was a result of the “capable and professional work and judgement of a local primary care physician, Sentara-RMH Medical Center staff and the Virginia Department of Health.”
The status of the declaration will be taken up next week, but all other action items have been postponed. King said the meeting will be open to the public, but limited to 10 people. Those who are unable to attend can view the board meeting through Zoom and possibly Facebook Live.
Two items of interest that were postponed included an ordinance relating to inoperable vehicles and a fee structure for the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority.
An advertisement placed in the Daily News-Record on Wednesday stated the Stormwater Control Authority would consider stormwater rates, fees and charges, but King said a second advertisement will run either Thursday or Friday saying the matter was postponed.
After months of calculating and discussion, the board had planned to hold a public hearing on a proposed fee structure for those who live within the Lake Shenandoah Watershed.
The Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority, made up of the Board of Supervisors, voted in February to move forward with a proposed fee structure for property in the watershed, to be paid on each real estate bills due in June and December, but the authority said it would consider public comments before setting the fee in stone.
The proposed average total estimated annual fee is expected to be $276.19 per account. Lisa Perry, director of environmental services, said in February that the median fee could be $219.55, and town homes owners could pay $80 a year.
Those who would be billed are property owners located within the watershed of Lake Shenandoah, including, but not limited to: Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
The northern boundary is set by Harrisonburg-Rockingham County line with approximately 0.73 miles of boundary on the southwest side of Spotswood Trail and roughly 0.34 miles on the northeast side of Spotswood Trail.
Perry said Feb. 13 that estimates costs are $150,000 for engineering, $2 million for the acquisition of properties and easements, $800,000 to $2.4 million for construction of mitigation strategies and $200,000 for ongoing operation and maintenance costs over 10 years.
Based on the proposed timeline for the authority that was made late last year, a decision on the fee structure was set to be made Dec. 11.
King said it was unclear if the postponement would interfere with stormwater projects or push back the proposed timeline for projects and other items.
In relation to the ordinance, county code describes an auto graveyard as any lot or area exposed to the elements upon which more than three inoperable motor vehicles of any kind are located.
The new ordinance would deal with keeping and removing inoperable vehicles that would add vehicles to be covered by a form-fitted defect-free cover designed and manufactured for motor vehicles that completely shield the body of the vehicle from view.
Though not required by law, the board said in a public notice that it will not consider the proposal until the public has had an opportunity to comment.
Whether the ordinance will be taken up during the April meeting, along with stormwater fees, is something that remains unknown, according to King.
