The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors reappointed three people to the Alcohol Safety Action Program Board.
James Madison University professor emeritus Maria Wessel and Rockingham County Circuit Judge Bruce Albertson were unanimously reappointed to the ASAP Board.
Their appointments were to expire at the end of 2022. Terms last for five years.
Eric Fitzgerald, director of career and technical education for Rockingham County Public Schools, was also reappointed. His term expired in 2021.
The ASAP Board is an advisory body that establishes policy dealing with alcohol safety and abuse prevention, according to the Rockingham County website.
"All three of them bring a particular talent and expertise to that committee," said District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie, who previously served on the ASAP Board. "...We have the best ASAP Board, in my opinion."
— Staff Report
